Though Stranger Things has been confirmed to return for Season 4 in 2022, you may be seriously missing the Hawkins crew right now. You could always marathon the first three seasons in preparation, but doesn’t planning a trip with your besties to visit the Stranger Things filming locations in the Atlanta metro area sound like even more fun? Since Season 1, the Netflix series has filmed on location in Georgia, and a lot of the most memorable spots from the show can still be seen today. You just need to know where to find them.