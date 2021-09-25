CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berea, OH

A haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy's foot while trying to scare him

By Alaa Elassar
CNN
CNN
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things got a little spooky after a haunted house actor stabbed an 11-year-old boy in the foot at a fairground in Ohio in an incident the business says was an accident.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Ohio Haunted House Actor Charged After Boy, 11, Is Accidentally Stabbed

Christopher Pogozelski is charged with negligent assault after the Sept. 18 incident. An Ohio haunted house actor is facing charges after he stabbed a young boy in the foot with a knife. Christopher Pogozelski, 22, was working at the 7 Floors of Hell haunted house at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Berea, OH
Entertainment
Berea, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Berea, OH
KMOV

11-year-old pistol-whipped man while mom carjacked him, St. Louis police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 11-year-old boy is accused of pistol-whipping a man during a carjacking in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood. The 48-year-old victim said he agreed to drive a woman and her son to the 4200 block of Page around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. When the trio arrived, the woman allegedly grabbed the keys from the car’s ignition while her son hit the man in the head multiple times with a gun. The woman then forced the man from his 2017 Nissan Roque, entered it and drove off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Haunted House#Actor#Floors Of Hell#Wews Tv#Berea Police Department
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
MedPage Today

We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Body found at Alabama Walmart after Brian Laundrie sighting is not connected, police say

A body found close to a possible sighting of missing “person of interest” Brian Laundrie in Alabama is unconnected to his disappearance, authorities say.Mobile Police Department were called after a dead body was discovered in a dumpster near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner on Monday.The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to have been the body of a homeless person, and they have ruled out any link to Mr Laundrie.Mobile PD received several calls at the weekend claiming that Mr Laundrie may have been in Tillman’s Corner, southwest of the city, 600 miles (965kms) from his home in North Port Florida.Mr Laundrie has not been seen since leaving his home last Tuesday, telling parents he was going for a hike in a nearby reserve.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN

664K+
Followers
102K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy