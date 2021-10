Randolph-Macon led by a touchdown with just over 7½ minutes to go and sent out the punt unit near midfield, looking to pin Washington and Lee deep. Senior punter Chris Vidal sent the ball high in the air, a kick that bounced inside the 10-yard line and was downed at the 1. All the Jackets needed was a stop, but the Generals instead pulled off an improbable game-winning drive.