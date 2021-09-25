Special Weather Statement issued for Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Grant and northeastern Hidalgo Counties through 430 PM MDT At 354 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles west of Separ, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Separ. This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 34 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH