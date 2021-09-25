Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range, Upper Gila River Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 15:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Upper Gila River Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Grant County through 400 PM MDT At 332 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oak Grove, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oak Grove, Mangas Valley and Tyrone Mine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH