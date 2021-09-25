CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals First Details for New Mugen Train Arc

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the first details for the upcoming Mugen Train recap arc coming in Season 2 of the anime! After making huge waves with the successful debut of its first anime season, and even huger waves with its record breaking box office run for its debut feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original franchise is finally returning for a full second season of the anime this Fall. After confirming it would be premiering next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, Demon Slayer has revealed the unique details for what's actually coming in the new season.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

Buckle up for the most action-packed train ride of your life – Universal Studios Japan just unveiled a brand new Demon Slayer ride in the theme park. The ride is inspired by the 2020 box office hit ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’, which surpassed ‘Titanic’ and ‘Spirited Away’ to become Japan’s highest grossing film ever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Promises Season 2 Update Soon

Demon Slayer's second season is set to land later this fall, following the insane success of the Shonen franchise's first feature-length film in Mugen Train, with the franchise having yet to reveal just when the Entertainment District Arc will arrive on the small screen. However, it seems that next week might change things with the series promising to give fans a major update for the return of the anime series, which will see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dealing with the ramifications of their adventure aboard the runaway train and their encounter with the Flame Hashira Rengoku.
COMICS
Siliconera

Demon Slayer Costumes Can Be Unlocked in Hinokami Chronicles’ Story Mode

The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles, one of two upcoming Demon Slayer video games, revealed more information about the fighting game’s Story Mode. This time, it has to do with rewards. Players can unlock bonuses by completing tasks, such as in-game Demon Slayer profile pictures and costumes.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Film#Anime Series#English
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Sets Rengoku Aflame

In the last month, the Demon Slayer fandom has grown exponentially, and the community is thriving like never before. If you did not know, the anime is one of the hottest in the anime, and fans are gearing up for season two in their own way. Over on Instagram, that includes Kiera Please who showed out their take on Rengoku, and fans are geeking out over the sleek look.
COMICS
pushsquare.com

Demon Slayer's Adventure Mode Perfectly Captures the Look of the Anime in New PS5, PS4 Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles is about a month away from launch at the time of writing, and the stylish action title still looks great in its latest gameplay trailer. This new footage focuses on adventure mode, with a bit of versus mode thrown in. And as expected of developer CyberConnect2, the visuals are rather stunning. Going by the cutscenes and action on display here, the Japanese studio has really managed to capture the look and feel of the massively popular anime and manga property.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Details Gameplay Modes in New Trailer

Sega released a new trailer for the CyberConnect2 action-fighter Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and PC-via Steam on October 13, 2021. The trailer highlights English gameplay as the game nears release. Players get a preview...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
FanSided

Demon Slayer season 2 release date, synopsis, trailer and more

Do you remember the moment when you heard “Gurenge” for the first time and it took everything in you to not grab an amplifier, run to the nearest hill, and blast the song for your whole neighborhood to hear? Well, you’re not the only one who can’t skip Demon Slayer‘s catchy opening and you may not have to wait too long until you hear one again.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

DEMON SLAYER Season 2 Teaser Features New Entertainment District Arc Footage

A new promo spot has surfaced for the highly-anticipated upcoming second season of Demon Slayer. This teaser spot offers up some new footage from the Entertainment District arc of the series, and it’s sure to get the excitement pumping within the fans!. Demon Slyer is set to return this Fall...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 2 in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is set to premiere later this year, following the success Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, which became the highest-grossing film in Japan and the highest-grossing anime film ever in 2020. Now, fans all over the world are also excited to find out when the new episodes of the popular shonen anime adapted from Koyoharu Gotouge's manga series.
COMICS
Anime News Network

The Demon Girl Next Door Anime Season 2 Reveals Title, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Izumo Ito's The Demon Girl Next Door (Machikado Mazoku) manga announced on Friday that the second season will be titled Machikado Mazoku 2-Chōme. The website also unveiled a new visual:. The second season will premiere next April. In addition, the first season...
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

BitLife: How to Complete the Demon Slayer Challenge

The newest weekend challenge in BitLife has arrived! For this upcoming week, you are tasked with becoming an exorcist that battles against ghosts in your own haunted house! You will need to live a life as a Japanese exorcist who is also a master in multiple martial arts and a loving older sibling. By the end of this guide, you will learn how to complete the Demon Slayer Challenge in BitLife.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

What Can Fans Expect from the Sound Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 2?

Those who have seen the official poster for Demon Slayer season 2 might have noticed that a specific hashira was featured. It was no other than the Sound Hashira: Tengen Uzui. For those who couldn’t remember him, Tengen is the muscular hashira who is very tall. He has light-tanned skin with white hair.
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Demon Slayer cosplayer opens her wings as Insect Pillar Shinobu Kocho

Tenevi, a popular cosplayer who has brought dozens of characters to life on social media, stunned fans with her incredible take on Shinobu Kochu from the smash-hit anime Demon Slayer. Shinobu Kocho has been one of the most popular Demon Slayer characters since the show first aired in 2019. In...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Is Demon Slayer Season 2 Part of Crunchyroll Fall 2021 Lineup?

There is little doubt that fans are already expecting Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 to premiere next month. But why is the anime not listed in Crunchyroll's Fall 2021 lineup? Will the second season be announced as part of the lineup later this week?. Crunchyroll has just unveiled...
COMICS
Digital Trends

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles shows promise, but feels incomplete

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — The Hinokami Chronicles is a new 3D arena fighting game based on the anime and manga series of the same name. The game comes from CyberConnect2, the same developers behind the popular Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series. There are obviously a lot of similarities between the two, though I wasn’t able to notice them all due to my time with Ninja Storm being very short. However, I played enough of the series to notice that Demon Slayer takes a lot of steps forward from that IP, but a few steps backward as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fans are Hyped for Season 2's Fall Premiere

Demon Slayer fans are hyped for Season 2's big premiere this Fall now that it officially has a release date! The anime debut for Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series had been nothing short of extraordinary as it sparked a whole new wave of popularity for the manga that had inspired it all. It was an explosion from fans all over the world as they flocked to the series to see what would be coming next. Then the anime broke even more records as its debut film took off to unbelievable levels of success in the box office.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy