Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals First Details for New Mugen Train Arc

Demon Slayer's second season is set to land later this fall, following the insane success of the Shonen franchise's first feature-length film in Mugen Train, with the franchise having yet to reveal just when the Entertainment District Arc will arrive on the small screen. However, it seems that next week might change things with the series promising to give fans a major update for the return of the anime series, which will see Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu dealing with the ramifications of their adventure aboard the runaway train and their encounter with the Flame Hashira Rengoku.

