Demon Slayer Season 2 Reveals First Details for New Mugen Train Arc
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the first details for the upcoming Mugen Train recap arc coming in Season 2 of the anime! After making huge waves with the successful debut of its first anime season, and even huger waves with its record breaking box office run for its debut feature film, Koyoharu Gotouge's original franchise is finally returning for a full second season of the anime this Fall. After confirming it would be premiering next month as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, Demon Slayer has revealed the unique details for what's actually coming in the new season.comicbook.com
Comments / 0