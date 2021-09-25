Man Utd undone by Cristiano Ronaldo ploy from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Tyrone Mings is looking forward to testing himself against Cristiano Ronaldo as the Aston Villa captain attempts to halt the Manchester United star’s scoring streak.Back with the Red Devils after 12 years at Real Madrid and Juventus, the Portuguese has hit the ground running with four goals in his first three appearances.At Saturday lunchtime, Ronaldo will step out at Old Trafford for the second time since rejoining the club, when Mings will need to play an instrumental role if Villa are to become the first side to stop him scoring since his return.The England international is excited by the challenge...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO