Man Utd undone by Cristiano Ronaldo ploy from Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe to say that Cristiano Ronaldo won't be forgetting the name of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Neither will Manchester United fans. In the latest instance of master gamesmanship by the Argentine, who pushes the limits of sportsmanship, "Dibu" Martinez was once again playing mind games on a penalty kick. It paid off for him and his team after Aston Villa shocked Manchester United in a 1-0 road win.

www.sportingnews.com

