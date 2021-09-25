CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Offense is to blame for the defense injuries mounting

By RunJumpCatch® said:
tigernet.com
 7 days ago

I said it earlier, and was called a coot, our offense is going to ruin our defense. Re: The Offense is to blame for the defense injuries mounting. They are dropping like flies. 10000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000 PERCENT CORRECT!

www.tigernet.com

KVIA

Balanced offense, rugged defense lead UTSA victory

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 264 yards and Sincere McCormick rushed for 105 as UTSA defeated Middle Tennessee 27-13 in the Conference USA opener for both teams. UTSA nearly picked up its second shutout of the season, holding the Blue Raiders scoreless until the final 3 1/2 minutes. Harris completed 24 of 39 passes with two touchdowns and two interceptions. His scoring tosses went to Zakhari Franklin for 33 yards and Joshua Cephus for 12. Both receivers caught eight passes, Franklin for 114 yards and Cephus gaining 84 yards.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

Defense dominating, offense sputtering at halftime

Clemson Tigers football, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football, Detroit Tigers. Clemson entered the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. But the sixth-ranked Tigers struggled to find a rhythm on offense but maintained an advantage at halftime thanks to another...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tigernet.com

shoutout to this defense for not allowing a offensive TD

"I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.
FOOTBALL
#American Football
chatsports.com

Steelers Lay An Egg at Home as Injuries Mount

The Pittsburgh Steelers, so high off of last week’s win in Buffalo, returned to Earth with a 26-17 loss in the home opener to the Las Vegas Raiders. The game was marred by injuries, bad decisions and brutal play from an offensive line that is struggling to get out of its own way.
NFL
San Angelo LIVE!

Will Permian's Defense Stop Ramirez and the Eagles Offense?

ABILENE, TX- Can that Mojo Magic get revenge on Abilene Eagles and start off with a win in district?. Permian (3-1) will be looking to set things right against the Abilene Eagles (2-2) this Friday after they lost last season 27-25 on an interception in the endzone. Permian was driving...
ABILENE, TX
chatsports.com

Purdue Offense vs Illinois Defense By the Numbers

Last week, Purdue faced a talented, but struggling Notre Dame defense and got exposed. This week they face a struggling defense that also lacks talent. They should be able to get back on track, even if David Bell isn’t able to go. In fact, even if Bell is ready to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
clnsmedia.com

Keys To Victory For Patriots Defense vs Saints Offense

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots’ defensive keys to victory vs the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans’s most used run-blocking scheme is outside zone and a run-heavy game-plan and the Patriots defense will have to slow that down if they want to win. Slowing the run game will allow the defense to contain Alvin Kamara and the Saints offense. Patriots insider Evan Lazar reports LIVE from Gillette Stadium.
NFL
tigernet.com

I thought if the defense don't touch the offense

Lineman, they can get back on their side with no penalty. Both times we did not touch the NC State lineman at all. ...after we crossed into the neutral zone (and on the 4th and 1, they reached out and made contact). That makes it a penalty on the defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
News-Herald.com

John Carroll defense faces big test against Mount Union offense

It’s not often Mount Union running back Josh Petruccelli gets taken out of a game. Against John Carroll in four games, it has happened — relatively speaking. Petruccelli has been productive but not up to his usual All-America standards. The question is, can the Blue Streaks’ defense do it one...
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Cameron Heyward Takes Blame On Defense: ‘We’ve Got To Grow From This’

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into this season understanding that the defense was going to have to shoulder much of the load, which is far from abnormal when they have had their greatest successes. With the offense having such a difficult time possessing the ball, however, and now with injuries mounting, the defense has looked gassed.
NFL
On3.com

Offensively & Defensively Speaking: Washington State

I sure hope nobody turned off this game against Washington State before halftime. There were plenty of reasons to do so as USC struggled mightily early on both sides of the ball. Washington State looked like giant killers and jumped out to a 14-0 lead, which could have been worse if not for the defensive goal-line stand. Two touchdowns really turned the tide…the one that WSU didn’t get and the one freshman Jaxson Dart threw to Gary Bryant on 4th and 9 just before the end of the first half. That was at least a 14-point swing and much more than that in the momentum column.
WASHINGTON STATE
thedraftnetwork.com

Blame For Bears' Offensive Woes Centers Around Matt Nagy

The Chicago Bears hired Matt Nagy as head coach prior to the 2018 season because he sported a resume that suggested he’d be the next young offensive guru to revolutionize a stale offense like Sean McVay did with the Los Angeles Rams. Now four seasons into his regime, the Bears are still waiting for Nagy to develop into that guy.
NFL
New York Post

Jets trying to put offensive disaster in past with plenty of blame to share

Jets coach Robert Saleh turned to a boxing analogy Monday to describe the state of his 0-3 team. “We’re three games in. It’s Round 1 of a 15-round fight,” Saleh said. “It’s not like our faces are broken or anything. We’ve just got to continue to work and try to find a way to get better.”
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
chatsports.com

Offensive & Defensive Players to Watch: Kansas

SPECIAL TEAMS Yup. And you might be saying, “But Dylan, this article says ‘Offensive & Defensive players to watch’ not special teams” Well dammit I don’t care. Our defense is top notch unless it’s a scripted first drive. The Professor has only given up one touchdown in the last 9 games after halftime. Breece Hall looked like a monster, Brock, for the most part, looked fine, so how did we lose to Baylor. Boy oh boy.
KANSAS STATE
247Sports

Questions Podcast: Questions mount about the offense

Kansas State drops to 3-1 after losing to Oklahoma State in a game that further exposed the offensive deficiencies with the K-State offense, particularly without Skylar Thompson on the field. And the staff hands out position-by-position grades for the Wildcats to open a sprawling second half that covers many topics. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald, as well as the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
KANSAS STATE
New York Post

Mike LaFleur ‘challenged’ himself while taking blame for dreadful Jets offense

Mike LaFleur pointed the finger at himself, accepting blame for the Jets’ impotent offense through three games. The team’s new offensive coordinator used the “E” word — execution — as the reason for the inability to get in the end zone the last two weeks, but he said he believes that’s a product of ineffective coaching, rather than of the players not carrying out plans properly.
NFL

