The Offense is to blame for the defense injuries mounting

I sure hope nobody turned off this game against Washington State before halftime. There were plenty of reasons to do so as USC struggled mightily early on both sides of the ball. Washington State looked like giant killers and jumped out to a 14-0 lead, which could have been worse if not for the defensive goal-line stand. Two touchdowns really turned the tide…the one that WSU didn’t get and the one freshman Jaxson Dart threw to Gary Bryant on 4th and 9 just before the end of the first half. That was at least a 14-point swing and much more than that in the momentum column.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO