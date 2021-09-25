CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

One dead, one injured after car crashed into tree near Hayfork in Trinity County

By Lorraine Dechter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - On Friday evening the driver of a white 2014 Subaru Impreza died after losing control of the car on Highway 3 south of Hayfork Dump Rd. in southern Trinity County. A 33-year old passenger was taken to a Redding hospital with major injuries, said the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The names of the driver and the survivor of the crash have not been released to the public at this time.

