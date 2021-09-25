LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Illinois Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back at home looking to get back in the win column against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue lost a 27-13 last week against Notre Dame, but Illinois comes in at 1-3. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so simply refresh the article to see the latest updates.

The two teams are up and running, so let's have some fun:

6:46 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue's defense holds Illinois out of the end zone to earn a hard-fought 13-9 victory at home. The Boilermakers are now 3-1 on the year and will return home next week to face Minnesota.

6:30 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense explodes for a 10-play, 94-yard drive that ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to T.J. Sheffield.

The Boilermakers take a 13-9 lead with 5:44 left in the game.

6:15 p.m. ET — An Aidan O'Connell's pass, intended for tight end Kyle Bilodeau, was bobbled and intercepted by Illinois. The Fighting Illini take over with a three-point lead.

6:08 p.m. ET — Illinois scores yet another field goal to take its first lead of the game after a six-play, 53-yard drive. Aidan O'Connell will be under center for his second drive of the game.

5:58 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell had the Boilermakers inside Fighting Illini territory, but after launching a pass into the end zone, his throw was tipped and intercepted. O'Connell has thrown three interceptions this season.

Illinois takes over from its own 20-yard line.

5:54 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell starts by completing his first two passes, including a huge 43-yarder to redshirt freshman receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. It was the first catch of his college career.

5:51 p.m. ET — While the Purdue defense was on the field, quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been warming up. He'll take the field to replace Jack Plummer following an Illinois missed field goal.

5:34 p.m. ET — On Illinois' first drive of the second half, it orchestrates a 13-play, 58-yard drive that ended in a field goal to tie the game. The Fighting Illini matched their first-half yardage on the drive to make it 6-6.

Purdue will get the ball back with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.

5:03 p.m. ET, END Q2 — Purdue leads Illinois 6-3 at the end of two quarters. Its defense has allowed just 58 yards to the Fighting Illini, but the Boilermakers' offense has just a pair of field goals to show for it.

Purdue punted on four straight drives before kneeling the ball to end the half. The offense mustered just 22 yards in the second quarter.

PURDUE STAT LEADERS: Jack Plummer - 89 yards passing, Dylan Downing - 32 yards rushing, Milton Wright - 43 yards receiving.

5:00 p.m. ET — Illinois was faced with third-and-six, but was sacked for a seven-yard loss. However, defensive lineman Branson Deen collided with a teammate and had to be helped off the field.

4:50 p.m. ET — Illinois kicker James McCourt nails a 51-yard field goal to cut Purdue's lead in half. The Boilermakers still lead 6-3 with 2:24 left to play in the first half.

Purdue's offense has punted on three straight possessions and will get the ball back with another opportunity.

4:42 p.m. ET — Purdue tight end Payne Durham took a massive shot from Illinois safety Sydney Brown. He walks off the field under his own power.

4:16 p.m. ET, END Q1 — The Boilermakers go three-and-out for the first time this game. The team was pushed back deep into its own territory and will start the second quarter with a punt.

PURDUE STAT LEADERS: Jack Plummer - 86 yards passing, Dylan Downing - 13 yards rushing, Milton Wright - 43 yards receiving.

4:07 p.m. ET — Purdue goes 34 yards in six plays, but decides to bring Fineran out once against on fourth-and-two. The senior kicker connects on a 30-yard field goal to make it a 6-0 game with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

4:01 p.m. ET — A quick three-and-out forced by the Purdue defense. On third down, George Karlaftis finds his way into the backfield and strips the football from quarterback Brandon Peters.

It was recovered by Illinois for a loss of 13 yards. The Boilermakers take the field on the Fighting Illini 47-yard line to start its second drive.

3:56 p.m. ET — Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran takes the field and nails a 23-yard field goal attempt. Points on the board for the Boilermakers after their first drive.

Purdue now has a 3-0 lead over Illinois after a 15-play, 69-yard drive with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.

3:48 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers are marching down the field on their first offensive drive. True freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross started the game in the backfield in place of an injured King Doerue, and quarterback Jack Plummer completed eight of his first nine passes. Four different receivers have caught a pass so far.

The drive seems to be stalling inside the red zone. Coach Jeff Brohm is forced to call his first timeout of the first half with third-and-11 coming up from the 12-yard line.

3:38 p.m. ET — Illinois wins the toss and elected to defer. Purdue will receive the football to start the game.