CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

LIVE BLOG: Follow Saturday's Purdue-Illinois Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040ze8_0c86QwSF00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Boilermakers are back at home looking to get back in the win column against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue lost a 27-13 last week against Notre Dame, but Illinois comes in at 1-3. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's a look at how to watch the game, including TV information and point spreads on the game. CLICK HERE

Here's how our LIVE BLOG works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on injuries, scoring plays and trends. Throughout the game, I'll provide my own analysis as well.

The most recent items are at the top, so simply refresh the article to see the latest updates.

The two teams are up and running, so let's have some fun:

6:46 p.m. ET, FINAL — Purdue's defense holds Illinois out of the end zone to earn a hard-fought 13-9 victory at home. The Boilermakers are now 3-1 on the year and will return home next week to face Minnesota.

6:30 p.m. ET — Purdue's offense explodes for a 10-play, 94-yard drive that ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Aidan O'Connell to T.J. Sheffield.

The Boilermakers take a 13-9 lead with 5:44 left in the game.

6:15 p.m. ET — An Aidan O'Connell's pass, intended for tight end Kyle Bilodeau, was bobbled and intercepted by Illinois. The Fighting Illini take over with a three-point lead.

6:08 p.m. ET — Illinois scores yet another field goal to take its first lead of the game after a six-play, 53-yard drive. Aidan O'Connell will be under center for his second drive of the game.

5:58 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell had the Boilermakers inside Fighting Illini territory, but after launching a pass into the end zone, his throw was tipped and intercepted. O'Connell has thrown three interceptions this season.

Illinois takes over from its own 20-yard line.

5:54 p.m. ET — Aidan O'Connell starts by completing his first two passes, including a huge 43-yarder to redshirt freshman receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen. It was the first catch of his college career.

5:51 p.m. ET — While the Purdue defense was on the field, quarterback Aidan O'Connell has been warming up. He'll take the field to replace Jack Plummer following an Illinois missed field goal.

5:34 p.m. ET — On Illinois' first drive of the second half, it orchestrates a 13-play, 58-yard drive that ended in a field goal to tie the game. The Fighting Illini matched their first-half yardage on the drive to make it 6-6.

Purdue will get the ball back with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.

5:03 p.m. ET, END Q2 — Purdue leads Illinois 6-3 at the end of two quarters. Its defense has allowed just 58 yards to the Fighting Illini, but the Boilermakers' offense has just a pair of field goals to show for it.

Purdue punted on four straight drives before kneeling the ball to end the half. The offense mustered just 22 yards in the second quarter.

PURDUE STAT LEADERS: Jack Plummer - 89 yards passing, Dylan Downing - 32 yards rushing, Milton Wright - 43 yards receiving.

5:00 p.m. ET — Illinois was faced with third-and-six, but was sacked for a seven-yard loss. However, defensive lineman Branson Deen collided with a teammate and had to be helped off the field.

4:50 p.m. ET — Illinois kicker James McCourt nails a 51-yard field goal to cut Purdue's lead in half. The Boilermakers still lead 6-3 with 2:24 left to play in the first half.

Purdue's offense has punted on three straight possessions and will get the ball back with another opportunity.

4:42 p.m. ET — Purdue tight end Payne Durham took a massive shot from Illinois safety Sydney Brown. He walks off the field under his own power.

4:16 p.m. ET, END Q1 — The Boilermakers go three-and-out for the first time this game. The team was pushed back deep into its own territory and will start the second quarter with a punt.

PURDUE STAT LEADERS: Jack Plummer - 86 yards passing, Dylan Downing - 13 yards rushing, Milton Wright - 43 yards receiving.

4:07 p.m. ET — Purdue goes 34 yards in six plays, but decides to bring Fineran out once against on fourth-and-two. The senior kicker connects on a 30-yard field goal to make it a 6-0 game with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

4:01 p.m. ET — A quick three-and-out forced by the Purdue defense. On third down, George Karlaftis finds his way into the backfield and strips the football from quarterback Brandon Peters.

It was recovered by Illinois for a loss of 13 yards. The Boilermakers take the field on the Fighting Illini 47-yard line to start its second drive.

3:56 p.m. ET — Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran takes the field and nails a 23-yard field goal attempt. Points on the board for the Boilermakers after their first drive.

Purdue now has a 3-0 lead over Illinois after a 15-play, 69-yard drive with 8:31 remaining in the first quarter.

3:48 p.m. ET — The Boilermakers are marching down the field on their first offensive drive. True freshman running back Ja'Quez Cross started the game in the backfield in place of an injured King Doerue, and quarterback Jack Plummer completed eight of his first nine passes. Four different receivers have caught a pass so far.

The drive seems to be stalling inside the red zone. Coach Jeff Brohm is forced to call his first timeout of the first half with third-and-11 coming up from the 12-yard line.

3:38 p.m. ET — Illinois wins the toss and elected to defer. Purdue will receive the football to start the game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Minnesota State
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#22 Yards#Illinois Fighting Illini#Purdue Illinois Game#News Analysis#The Purdue Boilermakers#Notre Dame#Blog
fightingillini.com

Illinois, Purdue Play for The Cannon on Saturday

Illinois (1-3, 1-1) at Purdue (2-1, 0-0) Date/Time Saturday, Sept. 25 | 2:30 p.m. CT. Location West Lafayette, Ind. (Ross-Ade Stadium) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois will play for one of its three rivalry trophies on Saturday when it travels to Purdue for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Big Ten Network. The Illini and Boilermakers, which are tied 45-45-2 in their 97 all-time matchups, play for the coveted Cannon trophy.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Live updates: Illinois at Purdue, pregame

Illini Inquirer is live in West Lafayette to cover Illinois football (1-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Purdue (2-1). The Illini are looking to end a three-game losing streak while Purdue is looking to win its Big Ten opener after falling 27-13 at Notre Dame last week. Purdue is an 11-point favorite.
ILLINOIS STATE
saturdaytradition.com

What Jeff Brohm said ahead of Purdue's Week 4 game vs. Illinois

Purdue opens the B1G slate this weekend with a rivalry game at home against Illinois. The Boilermakers and the Fighting Illini play in the Battle for the Cannon this Saturday. Purdue is 2-1 to open the season with wins over Oregon State and UConn. They lost to Notre Dame this past weekend.
ILLINOIS STATE
ndinsider.com

Notre Dame 27, Purdue 13: Scoring summary from Saturday's game

Drive: 10 plays, 32 yards, 3:41 elapsed time following at Notre Dame punt. Key plays: King Doerue 11-yard pass from Jack Plummer on third and 6 from the ND 32. Score: Kyren Williams 39-yard pass from Jack Coan at 13:51 (Jonathan Doerer kick) Drive: Five plays, 66 yards, 2:14 p.m....
NOTRE DAME, IN
Cleveland.com

Where is Ohio State in the Big Ten Power Rankings as conference play resumes? College football Monday Madness

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Regardless of the season’s shaky start, Ohio State still stands as the standard bearer for Big Ten football. Five consecutive conference championships. An in-conference winning streak, including championship games, that dates back to 2018 and covers 22 games. One of only two Big Ten programs to ever qualify for the College Football Playoff and the only one to do so since 2015.
OHIO STATE
purduesports.com

Game 4 Prep: Purdue Returns Home to Defend Cannon vs. Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE - The Purdue Boilermakers (2-1, 0-0) are back at home inside Ross-Ade Stadium this Saturday (Sept. 25), as head coach Jeff Brohm's squad will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-3, 1-1) on the Big Ten Network (3:30 p.m.). The game bears a higher level of significance to many in the Boiler fan base, as festivities have been scheduled for both Ag Day and the honoring of Purdue's 2001 Rose Bowl team.
ILLINOIS STATE
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
180
Followers
417
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy