BOSTON (CBS) — Running legend Shalane Flanagan is coming out of retirement, and she’s doing so in grand fashion. The Marblehead native announced in an Instagram post that she is setting out on running six World Marathon Majors in just 42 days, including the Boston Marathon. She had announced her retirement in 2019. In her Instagram post, Flanagan expressed how retirement and the pandemic made her love running again. “Dear Running, It’s me again, and I have fallen back in love with you,” she said. She later stated that the opportunity to run six marathons in seven weeks was something she didn’t want to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO