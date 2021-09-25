I just can't believe we lost this........

Much offensive power from last season. I know we lost TL, TE, etc. but it didn't seem like it would cause our O to collapse like this. Just no confidence being shown. It’s not easy to believe. But I’ve been saying since last season, that Elliott isn’t good enough. (Which I have been told I was crazy) I knew when he had to work without TL bailing him out it would be bad. But I never thought it would be this bad. It’s pure trash.