But the offense looked like garbage tonight. Not sure what’s going on in the locker room but it ain’t good. I know there are injuries but something, no some things aren’t right. I believe in Dabo and that he will right the ship just not sure why it hasn’t already. And you worry that this will start effecting recruiting. Come on Dabo, I know you got this, but show it. Offensively, to me, looked as bad as 2000s. And I have orange colored glasses and drink orange kool aid.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO