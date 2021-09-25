On offense we either have:

Following Clemson’s double overtime loss to NC State, a pair of ESPN analysts took to Twitter to question the coaching ability of Dabo Swinney. His Tigers now sit at 2-2 and are in serious danger of missing the College Football Playoff for the first time in six seasons. “Been telling...
Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
Despite the new season being right around the corner, conversations around the league have gravitated are not talking about what is to come. Instead, conversations are about the COVID-19 vaccine civil war -- the battle taking place within the league and several prominent members. According to reports from earlier in...
College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
We have plenty of talent, based on our recruiting rankings the last few years. Per 247Sports, here is where we have ranked nationally the last four years:. That’s an average of 6.25. Our coaching staff is among the best compensated in college football:. Dabo Swinney: $8.3 million/year (3rd nationally) Brent...
Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message...
With the talent we have we should not have regressed this much with et and trevor leaving..keep in mind dj went 29/44 439 and 2 tds last year against nd he has the ability we have seen it..but a full spring and fall with the coaches has changed something in him...time to look really really hard at cutting streeter loose.
NORMAN --- Where, oh where, has the Sooner offense gone?. Is it hiding on the practice field? Is hiding in Lincoln Riley’s imagination? Is it being lost in the walk from the locker room to the game field?. Is it simply unavailable because unloading any more of the playbook would...
The meeting at the London Stadium (KO 14:00 BST) is our first outing since defeat at Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, and Solskjaer has been pleased with the attitude he has seen from his players in training since that game, in the build-up to our trip to the capital.
If there was one unit the Huskies could rely on, if there was one group fans knew would deliver, if there was one component to this Washington football team that seemed indestructible, it was the offensive line. Before the season began, Athlon Sports ranked UW’s O-line as the fifth-best in...
Multiple times Saturday, the correct play was the QB to keep the ball on the zone read. On those plays, the RB instead ran for negative yards, or even a safety on our own goal line. One could question why we took a snap from the shotgun, or why we...
When Carson Wentz was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts, it must have felt like ascending to heaven and standing outside of the golden gates. The days of being sacked 50 times a season were over. He just inherited one of the best offensive lines in football, with one of the best running back rooms in the league, while being lead by his favorite coach of all time.
The Bills beat the Dolphins 35-0 in Week Two, but they didn’t come out of the blowout win feeling great about their offense. Week Three was a different story. The Bills scored points eight of the 11 times they had the ball before running out the clock at the end of the game and quarterback Josh Allen produced five touchdowns over the course of the afternoon.
FSU's run game averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in the loss at Wake. (photo by PJ Ward-Brown) WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the third week, we’ve seen Florida State play a mistake-prone game, this time in a 35-14 loss to Wake Forest. Everyone is searching for answers and there are any number of explanations for why the team is struggling.
Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
Georgia Tech threatened Clemson late in the ACC opener on Saturday, but the ninth-ranked Tigers managed to survive the Yellow Jackets 14-8. While some say an ugly win is better than a pretty loss, Paul Finebaum was disenchanted by the Tigers’ offense. Contrary to his preseason opinion where he said Clemson’s defense would be the team’s weak link, the ESPN analyst on Sunday called the Tigers defense fantastic and said he was disappointed in the offense.
The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
PHILADELPHIA — As a versatile running back for Indian River, Gabe Lynch has done his share of blocking. Yet in the Warriors’ season opener Friday night, Lynch showed how he can be a threat running with the ball as well. Lynch ran for four touchdowns as Indian River rolled to...
Comments / 0