I blamed other position groups.. i tried tonight.. super positive.. he sucks. "I love this place, I've got a spot already picked out where I want 'em to put me when I die - up there on that ole hill near the stadium. I want to be there so I can hear all them people cheering my Tigers on Saturdays; then I won't have to go Heaven; I'll already be there."- Frank Howard.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO