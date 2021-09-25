PLAYER RATINGS: Curtis Jones was Liverpool's bright spark as Sadio Mane lacked creativity while Brentford's Ivan Toney proved he belongs at the top level with another all-action performance in six-goal thriller
Brentford took a point off league leaders Liverpool as the two sides played out a sensational six-goal thriller on Saturday evening. The Premier League newcomers beat Arsenal on the opening day and backed up their fine start to the season by halting Jurgen Klopp's star-studded side. Here, Sportsmail runs the...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0