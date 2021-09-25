Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

Governor Kathy Hochul this week announced the state will move ahead with a proposed major project to run hydropower from Quebec to New York City. The Champlain-Hudson Express transmission line would carry more than 12-hundred megawatts of hydropower from Quebec under Lake Champlain & the Hudson River to power more than a million homes in New York City. The state is offering, over 25 years, to buy billions of dollars-worth of electricity from Quebec. If approved, it will be the largest contract in Hydro-Quebec’s history. And while it wouldn’t provide power for communities here in Northern New York, local leaders say it would be good for the North Country strengthening the economic partnership between New York State and Quebec.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO