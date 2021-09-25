CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif, who was born and raised in Canada, beat German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006 and was involved in the IIHF's negotiations with the NHL.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Endorses Sergej Goncharov for IIHF President

"President Sergej Goncharov" has a nice ring to it. The Hockey News fully endorses Goncharov to replace outgoing president Rene Fasel this month in Russia to be the future leader of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). I first met Sergej in 2008 when I was the chairman of Bauer...
NHL
theicegarden.com

IIHF releases 2022 Olympic schedule

It may seem hard to believe but in just over four months, the puck will drop on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and we already know the schedule!. If you’re located in North America, you’ll want to pay special attention to the times and dates as typically the first game(s) of the day in China is actually the day before in North America, just really late at night. Time zones and date lines, amiright?
HOCKEY
sportspromedia.com

IIHF eyes three-on-three ice hockey at Winter Olympics

Three-on-three won’t come into play before 2026 Games, Tardif confirms. New format was trialled at 2020 Youth Games in Lausanne. Newly elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif is aiming to introduce a new three-on-three ice hockey format at the international elite level, with an eye on the sport being part of the 2030 Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Luc Tardif
TownLift

No international spectators allowed at Beijing 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, China — The International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Wednesday, announced that in conjunction with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), only spectators who are residing in China’s mainland will be allowed to purchase tickets in an effort to “help deliver safe and successful” Games. This news comes as a letdown to many potential spectators who […]
PARK CITY, UT
CBS Boston

Tajon Buchanan Called In To Canada Men’s National Team For World Cup Qualifiers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Revolution have a break the next few weeks, but midfielder Tajon Buchanan will be hitting the pitch in international play. On Friday, Buchanan was called in to the Canada Men’s National Team for three upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches. Buchanan will join Canada for its upcoming fixtures against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Oct. 7, in Jamaica on Oct. 10, and a home meeting with Panama on Oct. 13. The 22-year-old has earned all 12 of his senior caps in 2021, with this latest call-up his fourth of this year. The Brampton, Ontario native previously featured in four World...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Canada#Iihf#French#German#Nhlpa#Covid#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Hockey
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy