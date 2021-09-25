French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president
French official Luc Tardif was elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation on Saturday ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif, who was born and raised in Canada, beat German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006 and was involved in the IIHF's negotiations with the NHL.www.kansascity.com
