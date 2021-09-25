French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

It may seem hard to believe but in just over four months, the puck will drop on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, and we already know the schedule!. If you’re located in North America, you’ll want to pay special attention to the times and dates as typically the first game(s) of the day in China is actually the day before in North America, just really late at night. Time zones and date lines, amiright?

