Man accused of robbing high school students on CTA train, ordered held on $50,000 bail

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

A Portage Park man who was accused of robbing two De La Salle high school students on a CTA Green Line train was given a $50,000 bond Saturday when he appeared in court.

Trenton Tidwell, 20, of the 3900 block of North Cicero Avenue, was charged with two counts of felony armed robbery for allegedly holding two students up with a knife, prosecutors said during a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Tidwell was captured leaving the scene of the robbery on CTA video surveillance, a prosecutor said.

Tidwell asked the students for money but they declined, and when he asked them for money a second time, he pulled out a knife, prosecutors said. At some point, he demanded their wallets and cell phones, prosecutors said.

Tidwell exited the train at the Roosevelt Road stop, where he quickly changed the clothes he was wearing, prosecutors said, but he was later identified by the victims.

Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz ordered Tidwell held on $50,000 D-bond, meaning he would have to post $5,000 before being released. His next court date is Oct. 4.

