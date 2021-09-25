CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man order held on $75,000 bail after being accused of carjacking Amazon delivery truck

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
 7 days ago

A 38-year-old man was given a $75,000 bond after appearing Saturday at a bail hearing broadcast on YouTube.

Laron Holt, of the 6100 block of South Richmond Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking, prosecutors said.

Holt approached the Amazon driver in the area of 63rd Street and California Avenue and demanded her keys, prosecutors said. The driver called police and gave them the robber’s description, and officers caught up with him. He fled the scene on foot, but was arrested, prosecutors said.

When officers entered the stolen vehicle, several packages were opened, prosecutors said.

Holt was given a $75,000 bail and ordered placed on electronic monitoring if he is able to post $7,500 needed for his release.

