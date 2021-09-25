CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winston-salem, NC

Elizabeth City State beats WSSU on the road

By HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MB4k1_0c86OL1S00

WINSTON-SALEM, NC — Elizabeth City State came into Winston-Salem State winless and left with its first win since Oct. 2019, and its first win over WSSU in nearly a decade.

ECSU jumped out on WSSU early and held on for a 19-14 win at Bowman Gray Stadium in front of 5,137 fans. It improves to 1-3 on the season while WSSU falls to 0-3.

Kevin Caldwell threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as ECSU picked up its first win over WSSU since 2002. Caldwell finished 20 for 38 passing. He also threw three interceptions.

The Vikings set the tone on the first play of the drive. They went on an 18 play, 80-yard drive that included fourth-down conversions on a three-yard run by Caldwell and a pass interference penalty that set up Caldwell’s one-yard plunge into the end zone.

ECSU would add to its lead late in the second quarter. It capped a seven-play, 77-yard drive with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Caldwell to Cameron Sanders. The missed extra point gave ECSU a 13-0 lead heading into the half.

WSSU would finally get on the board in the second half with a quarterback sneak by Cameron Lewis with 9:44 remaining in the third quarter to cut the lead to 13-7. An early fourth quarter interception by Taeyon Reynolds would give ECSU a short field and it converted a fourth and goal with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Joyner to take a 19-7 lead.

The Rams regrouped with a four play, 50-yard drive that culminated in an Andrew Hayes touchdown run from eight yards out. The Vikings milked the clock and the Rams attempt a Hail Mary pass was picked off by Elijah Baliff to seal the game.

WSSU outgained ECSU 272-256, but was limited to just 69 yards of passing and committed seven penalties for 109 yards.

Elizabeth City State will return home to face Livingstone next weekend while WSSU will travel to Chowan.

The post Elizabeth City State beats WSSU on the road appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HBCU Gameday

Edward Waters claims first SIAC football win against Morehouse

The Edward Water Tigers secured their first SIAC football win since rejoining the conference after blowing out Morehouse College on Saturday. The final score of the game was 37-13 as the Tigers overcame the Maroon Tigers on the road at Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta. Edward Waters rises to 2-3 on the season while Morehouse falls […] The post Edward Waters claims first SIAC football win against Morehouse appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Football
Elizabeth City, NC
Football
Elizabeth City, NC
Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Football Rundown – Week 5

Redshirt freshman QB Ryan Nettles will be in the spotlight as Alabama State and Florida A&M battle in Tallahassee. Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View A&M also have a key SWAC division battle in Week 5 of the HBCU football season. The post HBCU Football Rundown – Week 5 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salem State#On The Road#American Football#Wssu#Ecsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
HBCU Gameday

Top HBCU Performances – Week 4

Langston and sophomore QB RaQuon Washington put a record 85-6 whipping on an opponent Saturday. Our look at the Top HBCU Performances from Week 4 begins there. The post Top HBCU Performances – Week 4 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

UAPB has two women kickers on standby

Special teams were a big factor in Alcorn State's epic comeback against Arkansas-Pine Bluff last week. UAPB has a lingering issue that could impact the Prairie View game.. The post UAPB has two women kickers on standby appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
HBCU Gameday

Noah Bodden taking over as Grambling State QB

Grambling State's passing game has slowed to a crawl after four games. Head coach Broderick Fobbs is ready to hand the reins to true freshman Noah Bodden. The post Noah Bodden taking over as Grambling State QB appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

976
Followers
631
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy