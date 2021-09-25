CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bit warmer, but still nice Sunday

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
High pressure will remain in place Sunday, so expect the nice weather to continue.

Quiet conditions tonight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

We'll see mostly sunny skies once again Sunday.

Temperatures will top out a bit warmer in the middle 80s.

High pressure will begin to work its way off to our east heading into next week.

And with that, southerly winds off the Gulf will be back and so too will the humidity.

Rain chances will not be far behind.

They'll peak in the 60% range Tuesday/Wednesday.

A backdoor front could help to usher in drier air and help lower rain chances by the end of the week and into the following weekend.

We'll see how the pattern evolves with time.

TROPICS

Hurricane Sam has rapidly intensified into a category 4 storm this afternoon.

It will continue to track to the WNW and eventually make a turn to the NNW with time.

It will be no threat to the Gulf.

The NHC is highlighting a few other areas of interest in the Atlantic basin, but nothing that will be a concern for us.

We'll continue to keep an eye on things in the tropics throughout the remainder of the season.

1011now.com

Sunday Forecast: Sunshine, nice weather to finish the weekend!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Clouds, drizzle, and some passing light rain will continue to be possible as we head into Saturday evening. Any rainfall amounts would be very minimal, with some areas likely just seeing some damp surfaces at best. That includes Lincoln where the Huskers host Northwestern Saturday evening with a 6:30 PM kickoff. The weather looks to pose no real problems through Saturday evening. Kickoff temperatures should be hovering in the upper 60s with temperatures likely falling into the low 60s by late tonight. Skies are expected to remain cloudy to mostly cloudy through the game with skies eventually clearing out by late tonight and into the overnight hours.
LINCOLN, NE
