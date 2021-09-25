1 killed in explosion Saturday afternoon

One person was killed in an explosion Saturday at AM Auto Shop, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Rivers.

Officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of E. 9th Street just before 1 p.m. on a reported explosion.

When KCPD arrived, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was already on scene, where the male victim was pronounced deceased.

Bomb and arson detectives responded to the scene as well.

A witness told KCPD they saw the victim welding in the bed of a flatbed truck when the explosion occurred, according to a news release.

Rivers says investigators believe the explosion was an industrial accident.