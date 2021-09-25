CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funding Food Justice: Grant for BIPOC community groups aims to close gap on food insecurity disparities

By Jamil Donith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — One in seven Texans struggle with food insecurity according to Feed Texas, but the numbers drastically increase for Black and Brown Texans. Hunger is often attributed to economic insecurity, but there are hurdles that disproportionately impact communities of color from accessing health foods. Now the City of Austin is working with those communities to address those unique issues.

