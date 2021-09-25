Funding Food Justice: Grant for BIPOC community groups aims to close gap on food insecurity disparities

The Food Coalition is looking for community groups, organizations and individuals to sign-up to host a monthly food drive to support the six food food pantries of the Food Pantry Network in Archuleta County. As we head into the fall season and with the first frost imminent there are community members in need of healthy food provisions. The Food Coalition is looking for one group a month to hold the food drive in collaboration with us. For additional information please contact the Food Coalition at [email protected] or call 401-371-3227.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO