St. Louis-Chicago Cubs Runs

 7 days ago

Cardinals second. Nolan Arenado pops out to second base to David Bote. Yadier Molina flies out to right field to Ian Happ. Harrison Bader homers to right field. Lars Nootbaar flies out to left field to Patrick Wisdom. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Cubs...

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
St. Louis-Milwaukee Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman walks. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Eduardo Escobar. Tommy Edman to third. Tyler O'Neill out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Tyrone Taylor. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado pops out to Willy Adames. 1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors,...
Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cardinals' 17-game winning streak came to an end this week, but they still ride a wave of momentum into their final series of the regular season against the Cubs. St. Louis, which has clinched the second wild card in the National League, will look to keep that momentum going this weekend before the playoffs start next week.
Sampson scheduled to start for Chicago against St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals (85-69, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (67-87, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jon Lester (7-6, 4.59 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Cubs: Adrian Sampson (1-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +144, Cardinals -165; over/under is even.
Chicago Cubs face impossible task in evaluating David Ross as manager

Holding a big league managerial gig is quite the accomplishment. After all, just 30 such roles exist throughout Major League Baseball. But the position also comes with plenty of uncertainty and the potential to become a scapegoat – something Chicago Cubs fans have seen many times over in the past.
Happ Drives In 2-Run Homer, Cubs Top St. Louis Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ian Happ drove a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning to sour what could be Jon Lester’s final career start, lifting the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5. Lester, 37, hasn’t declared whether he intends to come back for a 17th season. The left-hander pitched for the Cubs for six seasons, including the 2016 World Series team. Happ drove a 2-0 pitch from Luis Garcia over the center-field wall for his career-high 25th home run of the season. The blast made a winner out of Jason Adam, who pitched a perfect eighth. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter may be shoved out the door

Every player wants to have their career end on their own terms. They get that final shot at glory, being able to walk off the diamond while remaining a productive player, comfortable in the knowledge that they have nothing left. But there are others who find their careers have ended because they did not perform well enough to get another opportunity. That is what St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter is attempting to avoid.
Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
St. Louis Cardinals keep 'battling,' rally past Chicago Cubs for franchise-best 16th straight win

CHICAGO -- Paul Goldschmidt and Harrison Bader homered and the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the Chicago Cubs 4-2 on Sunday, posting their 16th consecutive victory. The streak is the longest in franchise history and has turned the National League wild-card race into a non-story in September. Though the Cardinals haven't clinched the No. 2 spot just yet, they are comfortably ahead of the field and are eyeing a wild-card matchup against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants next week.
Wednesday Was A Good Night For The Red Sox In AL Wild Card Race

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuesday night was an almost unfathomably bad night for the Red Sox. Wednesday was a lot better. Playing against the worst team in baseball, in front of what appeared to be maybe 75 fans in Baltimore, the Red Sox got a solid start from Nate Eovaldi, a big offensive night from J.D. Martinez, some insurance runs late, and a desperately needed 6-0 victory. The win snapped a horribly timed four-game losing streak for Boston, a streak which had inexplicably carried through the series opener on Tuesday. At the same time of the Red Sox’ win, the Blue...
