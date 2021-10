Nick Kyrgios says the Laver Cup in Boston was his last event of the year and he is unsure how long he will continue to play professional tennis. Playing for Team World at the men’s team event, the mercurial Australian lost his singles match in straight sets to world No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and tasted defeat in doubles later during the second day of competition at TD Garden.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO