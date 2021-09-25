Deathloop's Colt Vahn voice actor is getting a PS5 from Microsoft
Microsoft is sending the voice of Deathloop's Colt Vahn, Jason Kelley, a PS5 so he can play the game. Although it might seem strange at first glance given the PS5 is the direct rival of Microsoft's own next-gen system, Xbox Series X , publisher Bethesda and parent company Zenimax were acquired by Microsoft after it had signed to make Deathloop a PS5 exclusive – which is why a Microsoft-owned studio has just released a console-exclusive game for PS5.www.gamesradar.com
