Deathloop's Colt Vahn voice actor is getting a PS5 from Microsoft

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft is sending the voice of Deathloop's Colt Vahn, Jason Kelley, a PS5 so he can play the game. Although it might seem strange at first glance given the PS5 is the direct rival of Microsoft's own next-gen system, Xbox Series X , publisher Bethesda and parent company Zenimax were acquired by Microsoft after it had signed to make Deathloop a PS5 exclusive – which is why a Microsoft-owned studio has just released a console-exclusive game for PS5.

