CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Disney sues in L.A. to protect Marvel superhero franchises

By City News Staff
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QD0kt_0c86NTsF00
Photo courtesy of J Mark Dodds/Flickr

The Walt Disney Company has filed lawsuits in Los Angeles and New York seeking to stop the heirs to Marvel Comics artists and writers from reclaiming rights to characters such as Iron Man, Thor and Spider-Man, which their relatives helped create.

Disney-owned Marvel is aiming to invalidate copyright termination notices served against the entertainment giant by, among others, the younger brother of the late Marvel figurehead Stan Lee and the estate of Steve Ditko — who together created Marvel superheroes Spider-Man, Doctor Strange and others.

The media giant acquired Marvel in 2009. Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is a media franchise centered on a series of superhero films produced by Marvel Studios and based on characters that appear in its comic books.

The franchise has made nearly two dozen films, including some of the highest-grossing superhero movies ever, including Marvel Studios’ four Avengers films.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Disney targeted Larry Lieber, who helped create 1960s-era characters Iron Man, Thor and Ant-Man, and the estate of Black Widow co-creator Donald L. Heck. Lieber’s brother, Stan Lee, was Marvel’s chief writer and editor, and co-creator of characters including Daredevil, the Avengers, the Hulk, X-Men and Black Panther.

Disney is seeking to have federal judges on both coasts rule that the Burbank-based entertainment conglomerate is the sole owner of the rights to the characters.

Attorney Marc Toberoff, who is representing Lieber and the Ditko estate, did not respond to a request for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens its doors in Los Angeles

Having overcome all the drama typically found in the movies it was created to honor, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will finally open its doors Thursday in the Miracle Mile district, ending a years-long odyssey with a triumphant premiere paying homage to the film industry’s history, its diversity, its shortcomings and its optimistic look to the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

‘What The Float’ dances through the neighborhoods of LA

“‘What The Float’ is a dance party, its a chance to make new friends, there’s a lot of heart, there’s a story we’re telling,” explained Nick Ley, a member of the Los Angeles-based silent disco “What The Float.”. Every month, WTF’s rotating team of DJs host a thematic dancing tour...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

A Noise Within is back on stage for its 30th anniversary season

After 18 months of shutdown, A Noise Within (ANW) returns to live theatre with a one-person show of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s modern-day retelling of Homer’s epic “An Iliad.” Directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott, it features two ANW powerhouses Geoff Elliott and Deborah Strang in alternating performances as “the poet” and will be on stage through Oct. 3, 2021.
THEATER & DANCE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy