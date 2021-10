Another batch of self-inflicted errors -- a turnover, penalties, a missed pass in the end zone, hasty timeouts, so on and so forth -- combined to rise up against West Virginia and contribute to a defeat. The Mountaineers napped through the first half and trailed 17-0 at intermission, rallied to tie the score in the third quarter and then went dry in the red zone and let Texas Tech control the clock late before one more game management miscue ended the game. The Red Raiders won 23-20, and tonight's episode reviews Neal Brown's worst performance yet as the head coach, examines the critical issues and wants to know what happens from here. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO