CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event - The Biggest Stories and Trailers

By Adam Bankhurst
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event has arrived and it offered fans of the streaming platform a new and exciting look at Stranger Things' fourth season, The Witcher's second season, the live-action adaptation of The Sandman, and even the opening title sequence for the live-action Cowboy Bebop series. To ensure...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Neil Gaiman
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 First Footage Teased Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM Event

Netflix has already already announced the schedule for its TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, which is set to showcase new information about upcoming Netflix projects, one of the most highly-anticipated shows expected in the event is the fourth season of the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai. According to...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Teases Official New Trailer For Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix and Riot Games are getting ready to reveal more details about their upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane, and fans of the MOBA game are excited to find out more information about it. Thankfully, Arcane is one of the new shows confirmed to be featured in TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and now we have a teaser ahead of the first official trailer release.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#The Creel House#Pennhurst Mental Hospital
CNET

Cobra Kai season 4 trailer karate chops its way into Netflix Tudum event

Following a wildly successful first three seasons on Netflix after being plucked from near obscurity on YouTube, Cobra Kai is back with a new teaser-trailer for season 4. The first look landed during Tudum, Netflix's three-hour online fan event named after the distinctive drumbeat in Netflix's audio-logo that shows up at the start of all its originals. This kind of big-tent virtual event is the first of its kind by Netflix, which dominates the streaming world as the biggest subscription service, with 209 million members.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Tudum online: date, start time, and what to expect from the Netflix event

Tudum, Netflix's first-ever global fan event, is gearing up to knock your streaming socks off. The three-hour long virtual event will bring a slew of announcements, trailers, cast reveals and more for movies and TV shows due to be released in late 2021 and beyond. It's going to be a packed but fun time for all, so we imagine that you'll want to know more about Tudum ahead of its arrival.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Army
epicstream.com

Live-Action Cowboy Bebop First Poster Unveiled Ahead of Netflix's TUDUM Event

Anime fans looking forward to Netflix's live-action of Cowboy Bebop won't have to wait longer to find out more details about the upcoming series. Netflix will be hosting TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event this Saturday, September 25, and the genre-defying series based on Sunrise Inc's 26-episode anime series that aired in 1999 is one of the projects in the list, and now, the streamer has unveiled the first official Cowboy Bebop poster ahead of the event.
COMICS
MovieWeb

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Enters the Creel House During Netflix's Tudum Event

Season 3 of Stranger Things hit Netflix on the 4th of July in 2019! Here we are two years and change or FOREVER depending on what clock you're looking at, and we are getting closer to season 4. At the Netflix TUDUM event on Saturday, we were given a new sneak peek diving into one of the show's creepy new locations, the Creel House. Watch the footage below. Without further ado, TUDUM!
TV SERIES
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Inside Job’: Netflix Drops Trailer For Conspiracy Theory Animated Comedy Series – Netflix Tudum

The trailer for Netflix’s upcoming animated series Inside Job gives us a look at who really runs things in this country…or barely managing to do so. Starring Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke, Inside Job is an adult animated comedy about the shadow government – and the dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies. From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Caplan). Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father and her irresponsible coworkers, to finally snag the promotion she’s been dreaming about.
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix: December Release Date Announced and More Updates From TUDUM Event

The Witcher’s fantasy-filled series is inspired by the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s work by the same name. The adaptation has been the creation of Lauren Schmidt Hissrichwhile joining her as the executive producers for the show are Alik Sakharov, Sean Daniel, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarosław Sawko, and Jason Brown. Mike Ostrowski is the producer of the fantasy adventure drama series.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Enola Holmes 2' Teased by Stars Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge at Netflix TUDUM Event

Fans got their first look at Enola Holmes 2 on Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM virtual fan event, though there is not much to see yet. The new teaser came right at the end of the 3-hour livestream, and consisted mainly of stars Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill talking excitedly about the movie. They begin filming soon, so there is no new footage to show off yet.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy