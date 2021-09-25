CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Witcher's Vesemir Explained

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most significant new characters in The Witcher's second season is Vesemir, who will be played by Kim Bodnia of Killing Eve. During Netflix's Tudum presentation, the streaming giant released a new Witcher franchise trailer, with never-before-seen footage from Season 2, including our first up-close look at Bodnia's portrayal of the famous Witcher. But who is Vesemir, exactly? Season 2 of The Witcher is set to premiere on Netflix on December 17, 2021.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill Says Season 2 Will Explore Geralt's "Paternal Side"

The second season of The Witcher might be the most anticipated TV show for the remainder of 2021 for a variety of reasons. The first season of the Netflix series ended on a pretty major cliffhanger, leaving many fans dying to know what would happen next. And while Season 2 will obviously answer many of those questions, the show's leading man, Henry Cavill, seems much more excited about the exploration of his character, Geralt of Rivia, that will take place in the coming slate of episodes.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

Geralt in Combat in New Shot From Netflix's Witcher

A new photo from The Witcher Season 2 has surfaced online. It show Geralt, who appears to be fighting someone... something. Are you waiting for the second season of The Witcher? If so, you may be interested in a new photo of Geralt, which appeared on Entertainment Weekly. It shows the white-haired witcher clutching the hilt of his sword with both hands. Clearly, he's fighting. A human or a monster? Judge for yourself.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Bodnia
digitalspy.com

The Witcher's Henry Cavill teases big season 2 change

The Witcher's debut season quickly captured the imaginations of millions of viewers, as Henry Cavill transformed into monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia and took some much-appreciated on-screen baths. The first season of the Netflix fantasy drama played with timelines, exploring the pasts of Geralt, Crown Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan) and Yennefer...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher: Henry Cavill on What Kim Bodnia as Vesemir Brings to Season 2

When Netflix's The Witcher returns for Season 2 later this year on December 17th, it will bring with it a host of new actors and characters made popular by the books and video games -- and that includes several iconic witchers among others. Even so, there is perhaps no new addition more anticipated than the live-action debut of Vesemir, played by Kim Bodnia in the new season. Ahead of the season's release, Henry Cavill himself has offered some insight into what Bodnia brings to the new season as Vesemir.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix's ‘The Witcher' Season Two Is Going To Make Geralt A Daddy

Anyone who's played through The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or read a few of its inspirational fantasy novels penned by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski will know that the titular witcher of the series, Geralt of Rivia, ultimately becomes something of a father figure to Ciri, a girl who he is 'awarded' as a result of the Law of Surprise.
TV SERIES
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Tudum
cogconnected.com

Quest Design Lead for The Witcher 3 Joins Riot’s MMO Project

Possibility of Storytelling and Excellet Sidequests in Riot’s Upcoming MMO. Riot, the company known for developing League of Legends for over a decade now, has recently been branching out. They’ve released Valorant, the competitive FPS, partnered with another studio to create the turn-based Ruined King, and have announced a new MMO based off the League of Legends universe. In an exciting new development, the quest design lead, Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, for the CD Projekt RED’s Witcher 3 has joined Riot’s MMO project.
VIDEO GAMES
SuperHeroHype

Vesemir Welcomes Geralt at Kaer Morhen in The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

Vesemir Welcomes Geralt at Kaer Morhen in The Witcher Season 2 Trailer. The trailer for the sophomore season of The Witcher had the honor to conclude Netflix’s Tudum event. Fans are counting the days before Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will return with new adventures on Dec. 17, and now they finally get a taste of what’s next. The new eight episodes will shed new light on the white-haired witcher’s backstory, leading him to the place where he turned into a mutant and deadly warrior, Kaer Morhen (already seen in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). Following the events of season 1, Geralt needs a safe place for him and Freya Allan’s Ciri. He will turn to old keep where the School of the Wolf has its headquarters. Here, his young companion can learn to harness her mighty powers under the guidance of Vesemir.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Intrusion Ending, Explained

How well do you know your nearest ones? Directed by Adam Salky and based on a script written by Chris Sparling, ‘Intrusion’ is a slow-burning and scary home invasion thriller movie that turns the genre on its head, while attempting to ask this essential question. The story revolves around a seemingly perfect husband and wife who move into a lush villa in the middle of nowhere. A break-in incident mars some of the peace of their serene abode. After probing further into the mystery, the wife discovers that the house unearths some deep dark secrets.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Footage and Geralt's Journey Home

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Witcher that not only spans the history of the show since the beginning, but provides even more Season 2 footage for eagle-eyed fans to make note of. The trailer was revealed as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event today, which has been dropping fun trailers, exclusives, and so much more from our favorite shows, movies, and more on the streamer — including new clips from The Witcher Season 2 that we'll be watching over and over again. The second season of The Witcher will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
lrmonline.com

The Witcher Gets Clips, Spin-Off’s, Release Date And An Early Season 3 Renewal

This weekend saw a Witcher themed event on Tudum. Most importantly The Witcher Season 3 has been announced along with The Witcher Season 2 release date. Several clips were released, all included below along with a special report on prequel show The Witcher: Blood Origin. In addition, there were new projects announced as Netflix doubles down on the Witcher Universe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2: Netflix Reveals First Look at Vesemir

Netflix revealed some new details on what the franchise has in store at TUDUM, and Vesemir has a part to play in both season 2 and the recently released Nightmare of the Wolf. Vesemir is the beloved mentor of Geralt, and while he plays a role in both the books and the games, he is finally going to get some shine in live-action courtesy of Netflix. Vesemir will be played by Kim Bodnia in season 2 of the core series, and while we've seen a glimpse of him in a group shot, we now have our first real up-close look at the character thanks to TUDUM, and you can check it out below.
TV SERIES
cinelinx.com

Huge The Witcher News Drop

Netflix is doubling down on The Witcher franchise with a plethora of big announcements for the violent fantasy series. First up we got a new teaser trailer for the second season titled “Road to Season 2”. Vessemir made his appearance in the Season 2 teaser played by Kim Bodnia. We...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy