CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona reports 69 virus deaths as rolling average increases

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwqFu_0c86N8fT00

Arizona on Saturday reported 2,916 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 69 more deaths as the pace of virus deaths nearly doubled over the past two weeks.

The additional cases and deaths increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,081,790 cases and 19,806 deaths.

The state's coronavirus dashboard The dashboard also reported that 1,834 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient hospital beds as of Friday, a level below the current surge's peak of 2,103 on Sept. 12.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the state's seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from 26.9 on Sept. 9 to 51.1 on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

LA County Reports First Death From West Nile Virus This Season

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The first death from West Nile virus in the 2021 season has been reported in Los Angeles County. The victim, a resident of the eastern region of Los Angeles County, was hospitalized and died from WNV-associated neuro-invasive disease, the county’s health department announced Friday. No information was released on the person’s age or gender. “To the family and friends feeling the sorrow of losing this person due to WNV, we send you our deepest sympathies,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said. “West Nile virus can be a serious health threat to people who get infected....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
US News and World Report

Kentucky Reports 88 More Virus-Related Deaths Over 3 Days

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The death toll from the coronavirus increased by another 88 Kentuckians from Saturday to Monday, including several patients who were in their 20s and 30s, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The governor reported more than 8,500 new COVID-19 cases during the three days. Most COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations...
KENTUCKY STATE
Tifton Gazette

Tift reports five virus deaths, about 60 new cases

TIFTON – Tift County has reported five COVID-19-related deaths and about 60 new virus cases during the past week, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Tift County has reported 115 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH. Tift County has reported 4,702 cases...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Average Cost of a Home in Arizona

A surge in demand for homes in the United States, in addition to limited housing inventory, has created a sellers market unlike anything seen in recent memory. Homes are now selling faster than ever before — and also for more money than ever before. As of August 2021, a typical single-family home in the United […]
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR News

Arizona reports 2,020 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths Monday

PHOENIX – Arizona health officials on Monday reported 2,020 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths from the disease. The latest documented totals are 1,068,823 infections and 19,513 fatalities, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been trending downward for the past week after...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona Average Daily COVID-19 Death Totals Nearly Double In 2 Weeks

The Arizona Department of Health Services added another 69 COVID-19-related deaths to the dashboard Saturday, as the pace of virus deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks. The department also confirmed 2,916 additional COVID-19 cases. The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose from just under 27...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Johns Hopkins University
nwahomepage.com

Missouri reports 1,385 new COVID cases, 12 virus deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials released the latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 675,349 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,385 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,485 total deaths as of Wednesday, Sept. 29, an increase of 12 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.70%.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX59

3,218 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health reported 3,218 more positive coronavirus cases in its latest update, with 28 additional COVID-19 deaths. The agency’s dashboard puts the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate at 9.7% with a rate of 18.3% positive for unique individuals. The delta variant was responsible for 98.9% of samples tested this month, […]
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Wilson County reports 5 more virus deaths

There have been five more COVID-19 related deaths here since Sept. 14, according to Wilson County He... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

These 6 States Predicted to Have Next COVID Surge

As summer transitions into fall, the shape of the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting as well. Some hotspots that raged all summer (Florida, Texas and many Southern states) are on the relative decline, while cases are rising in other regions. In these six states, a recent increase in cases and hospitalizations indicate they're part of the next COVID surge. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy