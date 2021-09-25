CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Cause Of Death Yet For COVID-Positive Student Who Died Unexpectedly, Camden County School Says

By CBS3 Staff
 7 days ago

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Health officials have not yet determined a cause of death yet for a Camden County 7th grader who was COVID positive at the time of her passing.

Amelia Perry, who attended William G. Rohrer Middle School, died at the hospital after a brief illness, according to a letter sent Friday by Robert Fisicaro, the superintendent for Haddon Township School District.

In a follow-up release on Saturday, Fisicaro said the Camden Department of Health confirmed the child was COVID positive at the time of her death. The investigation into the cause and her health are still underway.

“If you experience any COVID compatible symptoms, please stay home and contact a medical professional for more information. Our region is currently in the orange/high category for COVID infections. To minimize the spread of COVID, everyone is encouraged to monitor themselves for signs of illness every day,” Fisicaro said in Saturday’s letter.

The district is making counselors available for emotional support and grief counseling.

Stuart Clay Carney
6d ago

If she is vaccinated, community college and trade school dropouts will blame the vaccine. If she is unvaxxed, they will claim that it is a false positive. (They will be equally certain in either case even though there’s no cause of death, yet.)

Lenny Ushakof
6d ago

if she was unvaccinated it was definitely a big headline. if she was vaccinated, then it should be bigger headline!

#Covid#Cause Of Death#Grief Counseling#Camden County School
