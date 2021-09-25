Husband shot after serving wife divorce papers, authorities say

Authorities say they have arrested a local woman accused of allegedly shooting her husband in the back while he was serving her divorce papers.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wounded person Friday in the area of SH 21 and FM 2776.

First responders found 68-year-old Charles Gerke shot inside his vehicle and quickly rushed him to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as his wife, 69-year-old Cindy Gerke.

She allegedly shot her husband in the back after he "wasn't leaving fast enough" after serving her divorce papers, according to the arrest affidavit. She has been charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon. Currently in Brazos County Jail, she is being held on a $30,000 bond.

