CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brazos County, TX

Husband shot after serving wife divorce papers, authorities say

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1emhQv_0c86N3Fq00

Authorities say they have arrested a local woman accused of allegedly shooting her husband in the back while he was serving her divorce papers.

Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wounded person Friday in the area of SH 21 and FM 2776.

First responders found 68-year-old Charles Gerke shot inside his vehicle and quickly rushed him to St. Joseph's Hospital for treatment.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as his wife, 69-year-old Cindy Gerke.

She allegedly shot her husband in the back after he "wasn't leaving fast enough" after serving her divorce papers, according to the arrest affidavit. She has been charged with aggravated assault family member with a deadly weapon. Currently in Brazos County Jail, she is being held on a $30,000 bond.

KRHD News wants to tell your stories from the Brazos Valley.

If you have news, a feature, sports, or other ideas, please send them to yourstories@krhdnews.com

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!

Comments / 298

Your comment suks!
6d ago

Rule number 1, pay that extra 100 dollars, and let a constable do his job, and serve papers. Especially divorce papers!!

Reply(35)
189
ThePlanTruth
6d ago

A 30,000 bond, she almost killed a man. This is Attempt of Murder, and then the Coward shoots him in the back. She should be on 500,000.00 bond. But the again she's WHITE.

Reply(73)
101
rapper Tee Berkulosis
6d ago

I guess now we know why he was serving that nut divorce papers Rule #1 don’t try to save money by skipping a Process Server

Reply
49
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brazos County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Society
Brazos County, TX
Society
County
Brazos County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Divorce Papers#St Joseph S Hospital#Krhd News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Facebook
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Lorena police arrest student for planned 'Columbine-style' attack

The Lorena Police Department arrested a high school student Thursday for allegedly making threats of a "Columbine-style" attack on social media. The 17-year-old male student at Lorena High School threatened to shoot a list of people, the school principal, any police who attempt to stop the attack and anyone not on the list, according to an arrest affidavit. Police Chief Tom Dickson said the threat was taken as a "Columbine-style" attack due to the comments that were made in the message.
LORENA, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy