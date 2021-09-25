29-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Shooting, Wilmington Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North Monroe Street around 12:52 p.m. The department said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.

He is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call (302) 576-3631.