29-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Shooting, Wilmington Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 7 days ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North Monroe Street around 12:52 p.m. The department said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound and took him to the hospital.

He is currently in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call (302) 576-3631.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

