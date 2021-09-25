Police Seek Suspect In String Of Burglaries In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of burglaries in Lower Manhattan .

According to police, the same person is responsible for at least eight incidents that happened between Sept. 13-21.

In the first incident, the suspect allegedly forced the front door of a Verizon store on Avenue of the Americas open and stole six iPhones and an iPad Pro. The items were worth over $7,000 total.

Police say on Sept. 16, he broke into a restaurant on Hudson Street and stole $200 from the cash register, then broke into a podiatrist’s office on West 14th Street and stole two Dell computers.

Early Tuesday morning, he allegedly broke into five separate businesses in the West Village and stole cash and electronics.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782 . Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.