Garden City, NY

Unlicensed Long Island Massage Therapist Accused Of Touching Clients Inappropriately

By CBSNewYork Team
 7 days ago
GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massage therapist on Long Island is accused of touching clients inappropriately and practicing without a license.

According to the Nassau County district attorney’s office, 60-year-old Sut-Ho Leung, of New Hyde Park, is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse.

Leung, also known as Mike, worked at O Spa in Garden City . Officials believe Leung’s wife owns the spa.

According to investigators, Leung met with a client for a massage on Jan. 2. During the massage, he allegedly touched the client’s breast inappropriately.

The victim told investigators she tried to cover herself, but Leung allegedly continued to touch her inappropriately.

The district attorney’s office says Leung was practicing unlicensed at the time.

Investigators later learned at least 10 others received a massage from Leung while he was practicing unlicensed between November 2020 and Jan. 1, and officials say at least one of them alleged Leung touched her inappropriately.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Leung is asked to call the Special Victims Bureau at (516) 571-1266 .

CBS New York

Pilot Injured In Small Plane Crash On Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday on Long Island. Police responded to the area near 2995 Sound Avenue in Riverhead around 10:45 a.m. Officers on the scene found the small private plane flipped over. The pilot had suffered minor injuries. According to police, the plane flipped while the pilot was attempting to land on a private airstrip. The FAA and NTSB have been notified.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

9 FDNY Members Suspended After Allegedly Sharing Racist Messages, Memes In Wake Of George Floyd Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY suspended nine firefighters in a racism scandal. The department says the firefighters shared racist messages and memes on their phones. According to The New York Times, it started after the murder of George Floyd. The fire department says after several Black firefighters complained, they opened an investigation that lead to the punishment. The suspension time periods varied, ranging from four to 180 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

‘I’m So Scared For My Life’: Rikers Island Detainee Shares Experiences Inside Jail Complex

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State lawmakers questioned de Blasio administration officials about the crisis on Rikers Island on Friday after many of them toured the facility and witnessed the deteriorating conditions. In light of all of the progress being touted, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke on the phone to 39-year-old Melvin Collins, who has been on Rikers Island for three years, awaiting trial on felony burglary charges. “Tell me about the violence,” Cline-Thomas said. “The officers’ lives are in jeopardy, it’s true. And the inmates’ lives are in jeopardy, too,” he said. “You have so many violent people coming in the jail because of what...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Long Island Couple Thanks First Responders Who Helped Deliver Baby Boy On Their Kitchen Floor

YAPHANK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A frightening baby delivery on Long Island had a happy ending thanks to a team effort by volunteer paramedics, police officers and a brave new mom. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, the baby boy is now thriving after the kitchen floor deliver was fraught with complications. How do you thank someone for saving a life that had just begun? Parents Heather Warren and Christian Budiarjo did it publicly at Suffolk Police headquarters, reuniting with the paramedics and officers who saved their newborn baby, Kendall, last month. “It’s so nice to have everyone back together again, and we just can’t...
YAPHANK, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Driver Shot To Death In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old driver was shot and killed Wednesday night in Brooklyn. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. near Foster Avenue and East 80th Street in Canarsie. Police said the victim was found inside an Infiniti G35 with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no arrests have been reported. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Commissioner Says Teenagers Being ‘Gunned Down And Killed’ Is ‘The Real Crisis In New York City’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea is calling it a crisis – teenagers gunned down on city streets. Just this week, three 16-year-old were shot and killed in separate incidents, CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday. Police said Cahlil Pennington was shot and killed in East New York, Brooklyn around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. That shooting is being investigated as gang-related. The next night, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops say Jaden Turnage died from a gunshot to his chest. That shooting is being investigated as possibly gang-related. Just a few hours earlier, Nisayah Sanchez was shot and killed in the Belmont section of the Bronx. The three...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

About 20 Dogs Found In Deplorable Conditions In Brooklyn Home, Man Arrested

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is under arrest in a case of animal cruelty in Brooklyn. Police responded to a house on East 94th Street in Canarsie. They say inside, they found about 20 dogs crammed in small cages with no water, covered in feces and urine. The man renting an apartment in the home was arrested. The homeowner had called police to complain about the smell. The dogs are now being cared for by the ASPCA.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 Person Hospitalized After Garbage Truck Crashes In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — One person was hospitalized after an out-of-control garbage truck crashed overnight in Brooklyn. The truck slammed into a parked car before jumping a curb and ending up wedged against a building. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Avenue O and East 26th Street in Midwood. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
