Unlicensed Long Island Massage Therapist Accused Of Touching Clients Inappropriately

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A massage therapist on Long Island is accused of touching clients inappropriately and practicing without a license.

According to the Nassau County district attorney’s office, 60-year-old Sut-Ho Leung, of New Hyde Park, is facing multiple charges, including sexual abuse.

Leung, also known as Mike, worked at O Spa in Garden City . Officials believe Leung’s wife owns the spa.

According to investigators, Leung met with a client for a massage on Jan. 2. During the massage, he allegedly touched the client’s breast inappropriately.

The victim told investigators she tried to cover herself, but Leung allegedly continued to touch her inappropriately.

The district attorney’s office says Leung was practicing unlicensed at the time.

Investigators later learned at least 10 others received a massage from Leung while he was practicing unlicensed between November 2020 and Jan. 1, and officials say at least one of them alleged Leung touched her inappropriately.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Leung is asked to call the Special Victims Bureau at (516) 571-1266 .