Miami, FL

Ring Doorbell Camera Appears To Show Elderly Woman Threatening Neighbor With Knife

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpmOc_0c86MvQg00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An elderly woman is facing charges after police say she pulled a knife on a neighbor last Thursday in SW Miami.

The entire incident was caught on a Ring doorbell security camera.

The Ring doorbell video camera at a home in Southwest 143rd Avenue and 102nd Street shows 76-year-old Elvia Nunn asking neighbor Gilberto Arocha, 66, if some women were there.

Arocha tells Nunn that they don’t live there anymore and that they used to live there a long time ago. Nunn then tells Arocha that she saw them there and then she is seen pulling a knife and moving it in a threatening manner.

Arocha called police and arrested Nunn, who was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Nunn is being held on $5,000 bond.

Comments / 1

Richard Burrell
7d ago

never trust a Cuban...even the old ones have weapons .....if there was no camera who would believe the nice old lady was a knife welding psychopath threatening people in their own homes? nobody would believe

Reply
3
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Miami

Wild Viral Video Shows Florida Man Using Trash Bin To Capture Alligator

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A video of a Florida man capturing an alligator with a trash bin is going viral. The man was identified as Abdul Gene Malik, of Mount Dora, who took it upon himself to wrangle the reptile on Tuesday in his driveway. Malik was wearing a white shirt, shorts and sandals (with socks in true Florida man style.) One has to assume the sandals had good traction. Here is the video that was posted on Twitter: Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021 The video shows him slowly creeping toward the medium-sized gator with the trash...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Day 5 Since Miya Marcano Went Missing & Still No Signs of Her

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Candles line the way outside Miya Marcano’s Orlando apartment. Her family says they’re there to light her way home. “It makes me sad, because she’s just so young, she’s one of us, going to school,” said nearby resident Celenia Rivera. Celenia and Carla Hernandez live nearby. They’re here making sure none of the candles go out, letting the family know they’re hurting too. “It’s heartbreaking,” Hernandez said.  “She’s still missing. No one knows.” Day five of the search for the missing Broward 19-year-old has come to an end. CBS4 has learned day six will once again focus on her apartment complex,...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD Seizes Several Pounds Of Drugs, Thousands In Cash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department seized several pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash in a recent sweep. Officers shared a picture on Twitter of the drug bust. An ongoing narcotics investigation by our Midwest District Gang Unit, yielded the seizure of:-5.4 kilos of cocaine-14.3 ounces of divided cocaine-.5 lbs of marijuana -12 ounces of Ecstasy-$68K US Currency-3 arrestsGreat job, detectives. #MDPDprotecting pic.twitter.com/gjEnspzSGH — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 29, 2021 They seized more than five kilos of cocaine, half a pound of marijuana, 12 ounces of ecstasy and $68,000. Police made three arrests. The names of the suspects have not been released.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS4 Investigates: Jackson Hospital Fires Nurse For Posting Disturbing Photos, Captions Of NICU Baby On Social Media

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A neonatal intensive care nurse, accused of mocking a sick child on social media, has been fired. Jackson Memorial Hospital has confirmed to CBS4 News that Sierra Samuels has been terminated. Sierra Samuels (Source: Facebook) In a story seen first on 4, Samuels was put on administrative leave for a disturbing invasion of privacy issue after she posted pictures of a baby born with a birth defect in their neonatal care unit on her social media account. Out of respect for the baby and the baby’s family, CBS4 is not sharing the pictures in their entirety. Instead, the photos are cropped...
FACEBOOK
CBS Miami

Vigil Held In Orlando For Missing Teen Miya Marcano After Day Of Searching

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – The sun set over another day of searching in Central Florida for 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Outside the Orlando apartment building where Marcano lives and was last seen there an emotional vigil Tuesday night. Her grandmother was inconsolable. “Protect her lord from the hands of the devil, protect her from the hands of evil,” she said. Miya Marcano (Credit: Orange County Sheriff’s Office) Dozens showed up lighting candles and their cellphones in hopes of shining a light to show Marcano the way home. Family members spent the day earlier searching this area in Seminole County where a person of interest in her disappearance was found dead in an apparent suicide. “This is two days in a row just looking for anything that we can find any clue that maybe this guy left behind,” said Semone Westmaas, Marcano’s aunt. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office provided a new picture of Marcano with what she’s believed to have last been wearing when she went missing Friday. According to a relative, they knew something was wrong when they went into her apartment after her disappearance and noticed dirt and items left all over the floor, which is very unlike Marcano.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

American Airlines Passenger Who Opened Emergency Exit, Walked On Wing Hospitalized

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who opened an emergency exit on a flight that arrived at Miami International Airport is now in the hospital. According to investigators, 33-year-old Christian Segura was on an American Airlines flight from Colombia when he opened the emergency exit and walked on the plane’s wing once the plane was at the gate. He was quickly apprehended by Customs and Border Protection agents. Segura was taken to jail, but said he wasn’t feeling well so he was transported to the hospital. While at the hospital, police said, Segura attempted to escape. Segura remains at the hospital under police custody. He has been charged with violating a designated operational area of the airport, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence and escape. American Airlines thanked its “team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD: American Airlines Passenger Detained After Opening Emergency Exit, Walking On Wing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department reports an American Airlines passenger has been detained after opening the plane’s emergency exit and walking on the wing. MDPD said the incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after the flight from Cali, Colombia had just arrived at Miami International Airport. According to MDPD, the male passenger opened the emergency exit and walked on the wing as the plane had reached the gate. Customs and Border Protection agents apprehended the man. Everyone else was able to deplane without incident. American Airlines released the following statement on the incident,: “During deplaning in Miami, a customer on American Airlines flight 920 with service from Cali, Colombia (CLO) to MIA exited the aircraft via an emergency exit. The customer was immediately detained by law enforcement. We thank our team members and law enforcement for their professionalism and quick action.” The suspect has not been identified. No word on any charges.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

‘Furry & Friendly,’ Miami-Dade Police Adds Rescue Dog, Dottie To Therapy Team

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The newest member of the Miami-Dade Police Department walks on all fours. That’s because it’s a therapy dog named Dottie. “Dottie is a very very cute partner,” officer Alejandro Muñoz said. It’s not something you hear Muñoz say too often on the job. Unless, he’s with Dottie. She’s furry and friendly, but she’s tasked with tough work. “These dogs have to be completely tame and calm, you could be dealing with somebody that has a mental breakdown, or maybe going through an episode, or reaction to medication,” he explained. Dottie was one of the few therapy dogs brought to the site...
PETS
