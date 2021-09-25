Sabres Mair is back developing players
The Prospects Challenge and training camp is when Mair and his staff get a chance to sit down with the youngsters and set goals for their upcoming seasons. Mair said they are very busy,www.audacy.com
The Prospects Challenge and training camp is when Mair and his staff get a chance to sit down with the youngsters and set goals for their upcoming seasons. Mair said they are very busy,www.audacy.com
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.https://www.audacy.com/wgr550
Comments / 0