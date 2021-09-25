CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres Mair is back developing players

By Paul Hamilton
 7 days ago

The Prospects Challenge and training camp is when Mair and his staff get a chance to sit down with the youngsters and set goals for their upcoming seasons. Mair said they are very busy,

2 On Your Side

Sabres release a dozen players from tryout

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Saturday the Buffalo Sabres announced that they released 12 players from their tryout. Following the Sabres preseason loss to the Penguins, head coach Don Granato told 2 On Your Side that the team would begin making roster cuts. The following players were released:. Forwards - Dominic...
NHL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sabres players reporting Wednesday for start of training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Hockey fans – signs of the season starting are getting closer and closer as players are reporting Wednesday for the start of training camp. Now there won’t be a lot of action, as Wednesday is all about players reporting for testing and physicals. So the media will not get their chances to ask questions of the team’s head coach and general manager until Thursday.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Zemgus Girgensons excited to be back, believes Sabres’ rebuild can work

BUFFALO – Over the years, Zemgus Girgensons grew close to Rasmus Ristolainen and Sam Reinhart, two of his many ex-Sabres teammates. Girgensons and Ristolainen joined the NHL together as teenage rookies in 2013. Reinhart arrived two years later. Before the Sabres traded them in July, they became a part of...
NHL
kotatv.com

Sabres bounce back after two straight losses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Badlands Sabres got off to a rocky start to their inaugural season, losing their first two games. Now, they have momentum on their side after winning two in a row. Ben Burns has the highlights from Saturday’s victory.
NHL
Person
Nathan Paetsch
Person
Adam Mair
diebytheblade.com

Sabres, Dahlin Agree to Terms

On the first day of training camp, the Buffalo Sabres announced they’ve agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The three-year contract carries an AAV of $6 million. His last contract had an AAV of $3.775 million. Dahlin was the lone restricted free agent remaining for the Sabres. Per CapFriendly, the terms of the deal are as follows:
NHL
NHL

Sabres season preview: Mittelstadt, young players must step up

Need more scoring in Eichel's absence, Anderson to help with goalie transition. The 2021-22 NHL season starts Oct. 12. With training camps opening this week, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WKBW-TV

100% of Buffalo Sabres players are vaccinated. Here's how the team got there

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke to the media Thursday and announced the team has a 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate. According to an article on NHL.com from September 16, the NHL expects only a few players throughout the whole league will not be fully vaccinated by the start of the regular season on October 12.
NHL
96.1 The Breeze

9 Sabres Players Fans Are Most Excited About Watching This Season

The Buffalo Sabres have already started their preseason schedule with a thrilling 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets this past Tuesday on the road. They next play in Detroit against the Red Wings. The Sabres have pretty low expectations this seasons, for obvious reasons. They haven't made the playoffs...
NHL
chatsports.com

Sabres news: The Sabres will be “captain-less” this season

With all the drama surrounding Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres this offseason, it should not come as a surprise to anyone that he was stripped of his captainship. This was announced today along with the news of Eichel failing his pre-training camp physical. Now he will likely find himself on injured reserve, and the Sabres will need to find themselves a new captain.
NHL
Buffalo Sabres
buffalohockeybeat.com

Captain Jack Eichel back with Sabres for training camp after long offseason

OK, so maybe Jack Eichel hasn’t played his last game for the Buffalo Sabres. Perhaps later this season, if the captain undergoes neck surgery, he could wear blue and gold again. That thought, of course, seemed preposterous not long ago. Eichel wants to be traded. The relationship between the Sabres...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres open 2021 preseason with come-from-behind victory

The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period of Tuesday night’s preseason opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets down 4-1, but they started playing the way head coach Don Granato asked them to and pulled out a 5-4 shootout win on the road.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres suffer first preseason loss to Red Wings

The Buffalo Sabres looked to go for two wins to open the 2021 preseason on Thursday night, as they faced the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. After getting out to a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes, the game fell apart for Buffalo in the second period, en route to a 6-2 loss on the road.
NHL
Citizen Online

'I still feel I’m an impact player': Sabres' Jeff Skinner eyes a bounce-back season

In March 2019, before the $72 million contract and three consecutive healthy scratches, Jeff Skinner was asked repeatedly why he wasn’t scoring goals. Skinner was one of the few bright spots on the Sabres that season, a 40-goal scorer on a 76-point team that cratered and cost coach Phil Housley his job. Skinner’s goal drought in the final weeks lasted 13 games and he scored just once in 22 games.
NHL
FanSided

Chicago Blackhawks: 1 player’s development is key to success this year

The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping that all of the big moves that they made this offseason help make them a playoff contender this year. With those, plus Jonathan Toews coming back, there is a lot to be excited about. However, the Hawks having a significant amount of success this season could depend on one particular young player. Everyone needs to play well but Kirby Dach’s development is very important.
NHL
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

