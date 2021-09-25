CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SF elementary school children witness fatal Mission District shooting

By Edie Frederick
Elementary school children were left shaken on Friday after witnessing a homicide in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department Reported.

