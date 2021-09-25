See a List of All the Food Booths at the 2021 Central WA State Fair

The State Fair of Texas officially kicks off on Friday, September 24. After hosting a drive-through version of the fair last year, the fairgrounds in Dallas’s Fair Park will be teeming with visitors through October 17—although the president of the state fair told the Dallas Morning News he’s not trying to break any attendance records. Masks will be required for all indoor spaces, and for those who are not yet vaccinated, first doses will be offered right behind Big Tex from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the fair. Dallas County residents receiving their first dose will receive $20 in fair coupons. That’s enough for a turkey leg from Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que with a little left over.

