As he stood up in front of the locker room before the Tigers journeyed on to the field at Sanford Stadium on September 20, 1986, Ford pounded his right fist into his left palm over and over again as he spoke to his players. ‘If you hit them on every play, there will be a play in the fourth quarter when you will see they will quit.’ Lo and behold, he was right. "...they did not want to get hit anymore. And we made plays” Clemson wide receiver Keith Jennings said.

ATHENS, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO