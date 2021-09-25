That last drive was only after Clemson was forced to go for it on 4th down

Clemson dropped three spots in the latest ESPN power rankings to the edge of the top-10, at No. 10. "It took much longer than expected, because of a nearly two-hour weather delay and the simple fact that this wasn't supposed to be much of a game at all," ESPN's Bill Connelly said, "but Clemson eventually survived a stiff, frustrating test from Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets actually outgained the Tigers 309-285 and held an already spotty Clemson offense to just 4.3 yards per play. But the Clemson defense made a late goal-line stand -- James Skalski stuffed a shuffle pass to Dylan Deveney on fourth-and-goal -- and made one final stop following a safety.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 DAYS AGO