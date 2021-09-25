CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

That last drive was only after Clemson was forced to go for it on 4th down

By HooWorldOrder Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

And then was selling out to try and prevent a first down. Georgia was a little better (Clemson is not very good this year, no offense) but they sure didn’t overwhelm.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Lots of teams run the shotgun formation on 4th down.

Thats arguably quicker than taking the snap and going backwards to hand off -- kingofcassell 09/20/2021 10:09AM. Lots of teams run the shotgun formation on 4th down. -- Jeffroww 09/20/2021 06:57AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
tigernet.com

Clemson slides down in ESPN rankings

Clemson dropped three spots in the latest ESPN power rankings to the edge of the top-10, at No. 10. "It took much longer than expected, because of a nearly two-hour weather delay and the simple fact that this wasn't supposed to be much of a game at all," ESPN's Bill Connelly said, "but Clemson eventually survived a stiff, frustrating test from Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets actually outgained the Tigers 309-285 and held an already spotty Clemson offense to just 4.3 yards per play. But the Clemson defense made a late goal-line stand -- James Skalski stuffed a shuffle pass to Dylan Deveney on fourth-and-goal -- and made one final stop following a safety.
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Gary Danielson getting called out for CBS broadcast of Ole Miss at Alabama

Gary Danielson receives criticism every week during the “SEC on CBS” broadcast, but that ramps up a notch when Alabama is involved. That was the case again on Saturday when Danielson called the Ole Miss at Alabama game, and plenty of fans accused him of being biased in favor of Alabama on several calls.
ALABAMA STATE
sportswar.com

Two for two on 4th downs last night. Actually think you're spot on.

Bless the defensive guys hearts, but need to absolutely minimize their time on the field. If the opponent has a shorter field at times, the border-line brilliant offense gets the ball back sooner. When UNC kept our offense off the field with more running and less quick-strike offense, they took over the game. Really think your thought needs serious consideration with this year's team.
FOOTBALL
chatsports.com

Breaking down Justin Fields’ 4th quarter interception

Nobody likes interceptions (especially when your rookie QB threw them), but the fact remains that they’re is simply a part of playing quarterback even if you’re Patrick Mahomes in the month of September. With that in mind, I broke down Fields’ first career INT in the video below to answer...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
catchitkansas.com

WaKeeney wins thriller with key 4th down

VICTORIA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Ninth-year WaKeeney-Trego Community head coach Pat Haxton is known for his outgoing personality and talkative nature. With two minutes left Friday night, Haxton turned to the chain gang crew. In a marquee matchup of top-five eight-man programs, Trego led 42-40 and faced fourth-and-2 from...
WAKEENEY, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away. One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board. Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WacoTrib.com

'We're going to go get it' — Bears cashing in on their 4th-down gambles

More and more, just about anywhere on the field is becoming four-down territory for Dave Aranda’s Baylor team. Baylor’s second-year head coach has shown a fair amount of trust in his offense in the Bears’ 3-0 start. Aranda has proven willing to go for it on 4th down, and the Bears are rewarding his faith in them. Baylor has converted six of its seven 4th-down attempts, an 85.7-percent success rate that is tied for 14th best among FBS teams.
FOOTBALL
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Player’s Father Has Blunt Message For Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated heading into Week 5, but Lincoln Riley’s offense is currently going through a rough patch. Over the past two games, they’ve scored a combined 39 points. That’s just not acceptable for this program. With an important game coming up against Kansas State, an Oklahoma player’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
sportswar.com

They only force a kick off

UVa has not forced a punt in 8+ quarters going back to Illini game ** -- HokieCC 09/24/2021 9:52PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllClemson

Ups and Downs: Clemson vs. NC State

The race for the playoffs and hopes of a third national championship in the CFP era were dashed with the Clemson Tigers 27-21 loss to NC State Saturday night. Defense— The defense fought valiantly, even down three starters—which we will get to in a second. The Tiger defense allowed only 27 points, six of which came off a turnover—which we will get to also–and 387 total yards.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Urban Meyer’s NFL Performance

Former Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has weighed in on the team’s struggles early in the 2021 regular season. The Urban Meyer era is not off to a great start in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 0-2 on the season, getting blown out by Houston in Week 1 and falling to Denver in Week 2.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy