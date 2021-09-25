School bus driver stabbed to death in front of students in Washington state

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life tonight. His mother says he was stabbed by other students on his way home from school earlier this week. Disturbing video appears to capture the moment 16-year-old Wilmer Ramos was beaten and stabbed on his way home from school. His mother, Angel Devilbiss, says it all started at school where he was being bullied by a group of students. Wilmer is a junior at Mervo High School and on Monday, Devilbiss says the group followed her son to his bus stop along The Alameda where things escalated. “They busted his head open. Here...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO