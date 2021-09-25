CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's wrong??

By HOOGA
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Both lines are awful. Is it poor recruiting/selecting of candidates? Or do the men not work hard to get better? Or is coaching really lacking? For us a 5 yard run is rare. Meanwhile our opponents average 7-8 yards per run. Painful to watch the slaughter. WHAT can be done? Do we need new line coaches?

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

sportswar.com

Yeah I noticed how much of an outlier Louisville was in his charts.

And Louisville fits in perfectly with the Big 12, as does Nebraska. The ACC was really backed into a corner when they were forced to pick Louisville. UConn actually fits in very well with the other ACC schools on the charts, but their problem is their football program has never really gotten off the ground. And the ACC didn't need another Duke football program in the conference. If UConn's football team had managed to be better somehow, they would have been a better choice for the ACC than Louisville.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Listened to the Evans interview

While his accusations can't be proven, what he says makes sense if you look at the NFL scouting reports, which are pretty good for Evans. Every coach in the ACC is going to point to that and say is that the kind of guy you want to play for??. Fu...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy