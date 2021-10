49ers’ HC Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that RB Elijah Mitchell only has a shoulder stinger and added he will know more about the injury tomorrow: “He said he was good enough to come back in, so that’s when you think it’s a stinger. But until you have time to go get an MRI and stuff, you never know. But hoping it was just a stinger. Usually, you feel good about that [with] the way he was talking and the way he was able to come back in the game.” (Pro Football Talk)

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO