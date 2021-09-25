Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Midview

KML was up against Watertown for the last match of pool play on the first day. The Chargers ending up defeating Watertown in two close sets 25-23 and 25-23. The Chargers had a large point deficit in the second set, however, aggressive serving and strong blocking earned them key points to tie up the game. Madison Fischer led the Chargers with 3 aces. Meredith Bock had 12 digs. Emily Honzekla led the Chargers with 3 total blocks. Samantha Kohl and Emily Honzelka each had 5 kills which was the high for the Chargers. Ella Walz had 8 assists and Madison Fischer had 10. Following pool play on the first day of the Sprawl, KML came away first in their pool upsetting Arrowhead, losing to three against Kimberly and taking Watertown in two. KML comes back to the Sprawl early Saturday morning for power pool play where they will take on Brookfield Central and Cedarburg!

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO