Junior Varsity Volleyball falls to Midview
The Sailors let go of an early lead and couldn’t pull back ahead on Saturday to lose to the MIddies 25-23 and 25-8. Leading scorers for the Sailors included Peyton Logsdon with 5 kills, Aubree Kennedy with 3, Claire Bartlome with 2, and Meagan Rini and Lauren Ficker each added 2. Defense was led by Marissa Garcia, Claire Bartlome, and Maddie Taylor. Gracie Porter and Meagan Rini had aces in the match. The Sailors will begin their second round of the SBC next week. Come support the Sailors!vermilionathletics.org
Comments / 0