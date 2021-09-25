CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How telehealth can improve depression and anxiety outcomes

By Lauren Liebhaber, Stacker
Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its peak over the last year and a half, more than 40% of adults reported anxiety or depression symptoms—four times the pre-pandemic rate.

www.lakegenevanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

How to Manage Test Anxiety

Test-taking can be stressful, and if you live with performance anxiety, it can feel impossible. There are ways around it, though. Discovering ways to manage test anxiety can help you approach tests with calmness and confidence. People of all ages can experience this type of anxiety. It’s natural and not...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellmind.com

How to Cope With Extreme Anxiety

Anxiety is a normal part of life and everyone experiences it to some degree from time to time. It can be challenging to deal with and can seem overwhelming when it reaches the point where you feel like it is extreme or out of control. Most people experience anxiety at...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian May

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

Most people know the main symptoms of anxiety and depression. These are symptoms like losing interest in activities, feeling tired, sad and nervous, having sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience but rarely talk about.
Ladders

Are anxiety, depression, and stress contagious at work?

There are a lot of factors that contribute to a toxic work environment, including, of course, the workers themselves. In new research published in the journal Administrative Science Quarterly, experts found that employees who regularly experience anxiety, depression, and stress can actually spread these feelings to their co-workers. “We suggest...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Telehealth#Anxiety
artofmanliness.com

Podcast #741: The Exercise Prescription for Depression and Anxiety

If you went to the doctor about treating your depression or anxiety, you might expect to be written a prescription for Zoloft or Xanax. But if you went in to see Dr. Jasper Smits, he might write you a different kind of prescription, one that instructed you to take a jog around the block.
FITNESS
94.3 Jack FM

Children Struggling with Increased Anxiety, Depression During Pandemic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health, and particularly that of children. Dr. Tiffany Born is a children’s mental health specialist with Bellin Health and says the situation has gotten worse. “We’re seeing a lot more kids and adolescents that did not...
GREEN BAY, WI
Nature.com

A meta-analysis of emotional regulation outcomes in psychological interventions for youth with depression and anxiety

Difficulties in applying emotional regulation (ER) skills are associated with depression and anxiety symptoms, and are common targets of treatment. This meta-analysis examined whether improvements in ER skills were associated with psychological treatment outcomes for depression and/or anxiety in youth. A multivariate, random-effects meta-analysis was run using metafor in R. Inclusion criteria included studies that were randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of a psychological intervention for depression and/or anxiety in patients aged 14–24, were peer reviewed, were written in English, measured depression and/or anxiety symptoms as an outcome and measured ER as an outcome. Medline, Embase, APA PsycInfo, CINAHL and The Cochrane Library were searched up to 26 June 2020. Risk of bias (ROB) was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration Risk of Bias 2.0 tool. The meta-analysis includes 385 effect sizes from 90 RCTs with total N = 11,652. Psychological treatments significantly reduced depression, anxiety, emotion dysregulation (k = 13, Hedges’ g = 0.54, P < 0.001, 95% confidence interval (CI) = 0.30–0.78) and disengagement ER (k = 83, g = 0.24, 95% CI = 0.15–0.32, P < 0.001); engagement ER also increased (k = 82, g = 0.26, 95% CI = 0.15–0.32, P < 0.001). Improvements in depression and anxiety were positively associated with improved engagement ER skills, reduced emotion dysregulation and reduced disengagement ER skills. Sensitivity considered study selection and publication bias. Longer treatments, group formats and cognitive-behavioural orientations produced larger positive associations between improved ER skills and reduced symptoms. ER skill improvement is linked to depression and anxiety across a broad range of interventions for youth. Limitations of the current study include reliance on self-report measures, content overlap between variables and inability to test the directionality of associations.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Trusted Reviews

Future iPhones could diagnose depression and anxiety – report

Apple is reportedly working on iPhone features that could help to diagnose mental health issues, as well as a decline in cognitive ability. A Wall Street Journal report says Apple has teamed with experts in the medical field to see if indicators like typing, facial expressions, sleep and movement data can be used to develop new features for the iPhone.
MENTAL HEALTH
Baton Rouge Business Report

Many US workers suffer from depression or anxiety but their employers are unaware

A new study found that about two-thirds of employees have clinically measurable symptoms of anxiety or depression, Fortune reports. And while just 10% of workers reported having severe symptoms, 55% are experiencing mild to moderate distress, according to a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted in July by digital therapy company SilverCloud Health for its 2021 Employee Mental Health and Wellbeing Checkup.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psychiatric Times

5 Ways to Reduce Anxiety and Improve Sleep in Kids

Here are a few tips on how to improve children's sleep without medication. Teralyn Sell, PhD, MS, NCC, LPC, gives a few resources and tips to share with patients on how to improve sleep in children, without using medication. Dr Sell holds a doctorate in psychology and is the founder...
KIDS
Neuroscience News

Sports Participation in Young Boys Reduces Depression and Anxiety Later

Summary: Young boys who play sports are less likely to develop depression, anxiety, and emotional distress later in childhood, researchers say. Additionally, boys who experience less emotional distress during middle childhood are more likely to be physically active during adolescence. Source: University of Montreal. Boys who participate in sports in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Can anxiety cause ringing in the ears?

Anxiety is the body’s natural response to stress. Stress is the outcome of a complex interplay between someone’s thoughts and their physical reactions. According to the American Psychological Association, the characteristics of anxiety include tense feelings, worried thoughts, and physical changes such as increased blood pressure. Doctors link anxiety to...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sacramento Bee

The return of in-person class: How college students can reduce stress and anxiety

After having to adjust to virtual learning, college students have a new hurdle to overcome: getting used to in-person classes in the era of COVID-19. University of California schools, Cal State University campuses and some community colleges are opening their doors to students with social distancing guidelines and vaccine and testing requirements.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Can anxiety be a superpower?

Alongside the pandemic, a subtler yet still malignant epidemic has simmered: anxiety. In the past year alone, 20 per cent of people in the UK have reported a dip in their mental health; and at work, anxiety’s most potent breeding ground, the already-blurred lines dividing our personal and our professional lives became notably fuzzier during lockdown.
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

5 Ways Keeping Secrets and Gossiping Causes Depression and Anxiety

Secrets, gossip, lies, whispers… these are all things that most people know are a part of life. Even if you don’t actively participate in actions related to them, you’ve probably been in social circles where these issues crop up in subgroups. Maybe you’ve even been in an environment where such behavior runs rampant! And, of course, there’s a chance that you’ve personally been involved with keeping secrets or gossiping, too.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy