NFL

ESPN analyst, former NFL QB rips into Clemson's offense

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

Dan Orlovsky was on the call for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback has seen Clemson’s offense, or lack thereof, in action. He also may know a thing or two about why the Tigers are struggling offensively.

Through 10 quarters, Clemson has scored just 24 points against FBS opponents, which includes Justyn Ross’ 32-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead Saturday.

At halftime, the Tigers had just eight yards of rushing and 87 total yards on offense. After Clemson’s scoring drive, the Tigers had four three-and-outs and a D.J. Uiagalelei interception.

The Tigers’ offense hit a standstill in the second quarter as the team was able to gain just eight yards of total offense. Clemson was unable to take advantage of a five-play, 80-yard drive that took just one minute and 33 seconds.

Orlovsky diagnosed what he believes to be wrong with Clemson’s offense at the moment.

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders to FSU? ESPN analyst believes it's imminent

Deion Sanders is all but on the move, if you believe one ESPN analyst. Booger McFarland brought up the possibility of the current Jackson State coach moving on to Florida State on ESPN’s College Football Football Podcast. And he told Kevin Negandhi that he saw Sanders to Florida State as “imminent.”
FLORIDA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney sounds undecided on Clemson's QB position moving forward

Dabo Swinney has to be frustrated following Clemson’s 27-21 overtime loss to NC State, but really, everyone could see a loss coming for a couple of weeks. Clemson’s offense has been on life support, and it’s looked like it hasn’t been able to bust a grape in September, even with 5-star QB DJ Uiagalelei at the helm. Uiagalelei, as he has all season, struggled again Saturday in the loss to the Wolfpack, connecting on just 12 of 26 passing attempts for 111 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 INT.
CLEMSON, SC
thecomeback.com

Matt Nagy makes Chicago Bears starting quarterback announcement

Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering A Notable Shakeup

Well, it sounds like the Seattle Seahawks are already going to make some changes to their defense this season. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, they are currently weighing a few options in an effort to improve their secondary. “Potential shakeup in Seattle’s secondary: Seahawks are looking into multiple options...
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson football headed to N.C. State with doubts about QB, offense

CLEMSON -- Georgia Tech’s defense confused Clemson’s sophomore quarterback and dared him to throw deep into heavy coverage. Sixth-ranked Clemson pulled out a 14-8 victory Saturday against Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium, thanks to a Tigers defense that didn’t allow an offensive touchdown for the third straight game, and will take a questionable offense on the road for a 3:30 p.m. game Saturday (ESPN) at N.C. State.
CLEMSON, SC
