ESPN analyst, former NFL QB rips into Clemson's offense

Dan Orlovsky was on the call for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech.

The ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback has seen Clemson’s offense, or lack thereof, in action. He also may know a thing or two about why the Tigers are struggling offensively.

Through 10 quarters, Clemson has scored just 24 points against FBS opponents, which includes Justyn Ross’ 32-yard touchdown reception to give the Tigers an early 7-0 lead Saturday.

At halftime, the Tigers had just eight yards of rushing and 87 total yards on offense. After Clemson’s scoring drive, the Tigers had four three-and-outs and a D.J. Uiagalelei interception.

The Tigers’ offense hit a standstill in the second quarter as the team was able to gain just eight yards of total offense. Clemson was unable to take advantage of a five-play, 80-yard drive that took just one minute and 33 seconds.

Orlovsky diagnosed what he believes to be wrong with Clemson’s offense at the moment.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!