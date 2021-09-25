CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury update on Skalski

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 7 days ago

ESPN provided an update on the injury status of Clemson linebacker James Skalski during Saturday’s game between the ninth-ranked Tigers and NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.

Per the TV broadcast, Skalski is out for the rest of the game.

Skalski came out after halftime with no shoulder pads on and didn’t have his helmet with him. He was injured on a play in the first half and came back into the game but appeared to get injured again or couldn’t play through the pain. His right arm appeared to be limp.

